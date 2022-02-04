Newswise — Bernadette Boden-Albala, MPH, DrPH, is the Director and Founding Dean of the University of California, Irvine’s planned School of Population and Public Health. A renowned researcher and academic administrator, she holds several leadership roles within the public health field, at the UCI campus, and at the UC-system level. In addition to being a professor of health, society, and behavior, she also holds an appointment at the UCI School of Medicine as a professor of neurology.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boden-Albala has been at the forefront of Orange County’s COVID-19 response and has held leadership advisory positions at the Orange County Health Care Agency. Drawing from her vast experience with infectious diseases, she has become a voice of expertise on public health strategies, including community preparedness, contract tracing workshops, and health inequities.

Over the past 15 years, Boden-Albala has built a robust portfolio of research that focuses on reducing health disparities for America’s disadvantaged, including the role of sex, race-ethnicity, socio-economic status, social support, stress, and social networks on vascular disease disparities and patterns across the U.S. and globally. Much of her work, documented in 170 authored or co-authored publications, has become a blueprint for community-based stroke and heart disease prevention.

Prior to UCI, Boden-Albala held leadership and academic positions with the NYU School of Global Public Health, the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health where she also received her Master of Public Health and Doctor of Public Health degrees.

