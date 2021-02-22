Coronavirus News Source

Biden’s PPP reform crucial for ‘equity of US recovery’

Cornell University
22-Feb-2021 2:20 PM EST, by Cornell University
This week, the Biden administration will revise the Paycheck Protection Program, the main U.S. coronavirus relief program for small businesses, to focus its reach to smaller, minority firms.   

Tom Schryver, visiting lecturer at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business and the David J. BenDaniel Faculty Advisor for the BR Ventures Fund, says small firms have lacked the resources available to large companies. As such, providing them with targeted loans is crucial for their survival. 

Schryver says: 

“2021 is looking like a year of recovery, but it also looks like an extended period of a ‘messy middle’ in between full pandemic precautions and going back to the way things were. Large companies have found the resources to keep going, and many have thrived. Other businesses, in particular small location-based businesses – tourism, hospitality, storefront retail – have suffered. 

“We are also coming off of a period of increased savings rates, and, while there has been tremendous suffering by people in the lower portions of the income strata, there are a large number of middle- and upper-class Americans with money to spend. Without additional support, these location-based small businesses, which have suffered the most, will be behind the eight ball once again compared to much more well-capitalized large businesses as the country starts to reopen. 

“Providing targeted loans to small businesses so that they can ramp up hiring (and re-hiring of furloughed workers) and build back up inventory and working capital will be critical for the equity of this country’s recovery.”

 

   

Released: 23-Feb-2021 5:25 PM EST
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Provides Helpful Tips for Returning to School
Vanderbilt University Medical Center

And while students and parents alike are looking forward to the return to in-person learning, a child and adolescent psychiatry expert at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt says they should expect some challenges.

Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy not linked with still birth or baby death
 Imperial College London

COVID-19 infection in pregnancy is not associated with stillbirth or early neonatal death, according to a new study.

Newswise: New strategy blocks chronic lung disease in mice
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:30 PM EST
New strategy blocks chronic lung disease in mice
 Washington University in St. Louis

A new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has uncovered a previously unknown role for exosomes in inflammatory respiratory diseases. The study has implications for finding new therapies. Exosomes are tiny compartments released from cells that carry different types of cargo, including inflammatory chemicals called cytokines that can drive lung disease.

Newswise: 256808_web.jpg
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:25 PM EST
Researchers reveal genetic predisposition to severe COVID-19
 National Research University - Higher School of Economics (HSE)

HSE University researchers have become the first in the world to discover genetic predisposition to severe COVID-19. The results of the study were published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.﻿

Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST
Media Alert—Feb. 23 Virtual Press Briefing
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts discuss community vaccine initiatives and COVID-19 variants

Released: 23-Feb-2021 1:55 PM EST
Leinco Technologies, Inc., and La Jolla Institute for Immunology announce license agreement
La Jolla Institute for Immunology

La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), one of the leading research organizations dedicated to studying the immune system announced today that it has signed a licensing agreement with Leinco Technologies, Inc., a premier developer and manufacturer of leading-edge recombinant proteins, antibodies, and conjugates.

Released: 23-Feb-2021 12:45 PM EST
New Cornell Tech course helping cities reboot
 Cornell University

Finding innovative solutions for cities’ most pressing problems is a primary goal of the new Urban Tech Hub, part of the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech.

Released: 23-Feb-2021 12:45 PM EST
Study Finds COVID Risk Communication Targeting Younger Adults May Have Biggest Impact
 North Carolina State University

A study of adults in the United States suggests that the biggest boost in COVID-19 risk reduction would stem from communication efforts aimed at raising awareness of COVID-19 risks among U.S. adults under the age of 40.

Released: 23-Feb-2021 11:50 AM EST
Innate immune system worsens the situation in severe COVID-19
 Uppsala University

In patients with severe COVID-19, the innate immune system overreacts.

