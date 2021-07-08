Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission

8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT, by Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania contact patient services
favorite_border

With the recent FDA emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-18, state laws should authorize minors to consent to COVID-19 vaccination without parental permission, according to Larissa Morgan, JD, MBE, a recent graduate from the Carey School of Law at the University of Pennsylvania, Penn alumnus Jason Schwartz, PhD, an assistant professor in the Yale School of Public Health, and Dominic Sisti, PhD, director of the Scattergood Program for Applied Ethics in Behavioral Health Care and an assistant professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the Perelman School of Medicine.

Morgan, Schwartz, and Sisti recommend a policy framework for allowing minors to receive COVID-19 vaccination without parental consent that employs a sliding scale of decision-making authority, granting greater authority to minors as they age, while also considering the risks and benefits of vaccination. Given the very low risk and very high benefit of COVID immunization, younger children may also consent to a vaccine without parental permission in a number of circumstances. For instance, younger children with health conditions, or minors with guidance from their clinicians, would both be authorized to consent to the vaccine without parental approval.

The authors state:

“Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were situations in which well-informed adolescents want the benefits of a vaccine despite their parents’ wishes. COVID-19 vaccines are high benefit and low risk – a dichotomy that is easily comprehended by adolescents who want to consent to the vaccine without their parent or guardian’s permission. Every vaccinated individual counts in the fight against COVID-19. The ongoing pandemic and its profound consequences for health and societal functioning affirm the urgent need for states to recognize minors’ capacity to consent to vaccination to safeguard individual and public health.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Children's Health Family and Parenting Government/Law Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
covid-19 vaccine and children
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5968
Released: 13-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Usando a inteligência artificial para fazer a triagem de 30 milhões de possíveis medicamentos contra o SARS-CoV-2
 Mayo Clinic

Os pesquisadores e colaboradores da Mayo Clinic usaram a simulação em computadores e inteligência artificial (AI) para fazer a triagem virtual de 30 milhões de possíveis medicamentos que podem bloquear o SARS-CoV-2, o vírus que causa a COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 13-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Inteligencia artificial permite seleccionar 30 millones de posibles fármacos contra el SARS-CoV-2
Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic y sus colaboradores usaron simulación por computadora e inteligencia artificial (IA) para seleccionar 30 millones de posibles fármacos que obstruyan al virus SARS-CoV-2, causante de la COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 13-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
“Long COVID”: More than a quarter of COVID-19 patients still symptomatic after 6 months
 PLOS

55% of “Long COVID” sufferers reported fatigue, 25% had shortness of breath, and 26% had symptoms of depression.

Comment
Newswise: 270507_web.jpg
Released: 13-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
One shot of the Sputnik V vaccine triggers strong antibody responses
 Cell Press

A single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine may elicit significant antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2, finds a study published July 13 in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.

Comment
Newswise: Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
8-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
 PLOS

Study suggests spatial relationship between COVID-19 mortality and population-level health factors.

Comment
9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Clinical Characterization, Prediction of Severity of SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among US Adults
 JAMA - Journal of the American Medical Association

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 ARDS Focus of Latest American Thoracic Society/CSL Behring Research Grant Recipient
Released: 13-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT
COVID-19 ARDS Focus of Latest American Thoracic Society/CSL Behring Research Grant Recipient
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

The ATS Research Program is pleased to announce that William Zhang, MD, of Weill Cornell Medical Center is the recipient of the 2020-2021 ATS/CSL Behring Research Award in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. The $50,000 award will support Dr. Zhang’s research study, “Hyperferritinemia in COVID-19 ARDS: Friend or Foe?”

Comment
Released: 13-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Highlighting the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines could hold key to converting doubters
 University of Bristol

Informing people about how well the new COVID-19 vaccines work could boost uptake among doubters substantially, according to new research.

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 5:25 PM EDT
Care home residents are at risk of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated
 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Care homes need to be vigilant for outbreaks of COVID-19, even after residents have received two doses of the vaccine, according to new research being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) held online this year.

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Equity and Vaccine Allocation: Beyond Ethics in Prioritization to Equitable Production, Distribution, and Consumption
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5968

close
1.21146