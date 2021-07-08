Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission

8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT, by Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania contact patient services
favorite_border

With the recent FDA emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-18, state laws should authorize minors to consent to COVID-19 vaccination without parental permission, according to Larissa Morgan, JD, MBE, a recent graduate from the Carey School of Law at the University of Pennsylvania, Penn alumnus Jason Schwartz, PhD, an assistant professor in the Yale School of Public Health, and Dominic Sisti, PhD, director of the Scattergood Program for Applied Ethics in Behavioral Health Care and an assistant professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the Perelman School of Medicine.

Morgan, Schwartz, and Sisti recommend a policy framework for allowing minors to receive COVID-19 vaccination without parental consent that employs a sliding scale of decision-making authority, granting greater authority to minors as they age, while also considering the risks and benefits of vaccination. Given the very low risk and very high benefit of COVID immunization, younger children may also consent to a vaccine without parental permission in a number of circumstances. For instance, younger children with health conditions, or minors with guidance from their clinicians, would both be authorized to consent to the vaccine without parental approval.

The authors state:

“Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were situations in which well-informed adolescents want the benefits of a vaccine despite their parents’ wishes. COVID-19 vaccines are high benefit and low risk – a dichotomy that is easily comprehended by adolescents who want to consent to the vaccine without their parent or guardian’s permission. Every vaccinated individual counts in the fight against COVID-19. The ongoing pandemic and its profound consequences for health and societal functioning affirm the urgent need for states to recognize minors’ capacity to consent to vaccination to safeguard individual and public health.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Children's Health Family and Parenting Government/Law Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
covid-19 vaccine and children
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5961
Released: 12-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Equity and Vaccine Allocation: Beyond Ethics in Prioritization to Equitable Production, Distribution, and Consumption
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
New Study May Offer Treatment Guidance for MIS-C
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) who are treated initially with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and glucocorticoids have reduced risk for serious short-term outcomes, including cardiovascular dysfunction, than those who receive an initial treatment of IVIG alone, a new study finds.

Comment
8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT
Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A Third of Teens, Young Adults Reported Worsening Mental Health During Pandemic
 Ohio State University

As typical social and academic interaction screeched to a halt last year, many young people began experiencing declines in mental health, a problem that appeared to be worse for those whose connections to family and friends weren’t as tight, a new study has found.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 9-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Disease and Transmission in Animals
 University of Iowa (Main Campus)

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Regular rapid testing detects COVID-19 soon enough to stop transmission in schools
 Simon Fraser University

Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools than measures that are only initiated when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, Simon Fraser University researchers have found.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy Professor and Associate Dean Frank Romanelli is available via Zoom this afternoon (July 9) to speak about Pfizer Booster to fight Delta Variant
 University of Kentucky

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:10 PM EDT
Increased Physical Contact Does Not Infer Stronger Social Support, Data Indicates
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

While Americans try to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country for more than a year, a new study found that unemployed, less educated and lower socioeconomic individuals don’t have the support of family and friends that they need to fully recover.

Comment
Newswise: Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
 PLOS

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5961

close
1.85628