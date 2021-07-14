Coronavirus News Source

Black, Latinx People Confident in COVID-19 Safety Precautions but Skeptical About Vaccines

A Rutgers study finds vaccine campaigns in Black and Latinx communities depend on transparent information and building on trusted relationships
14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT, by Rutgers University-New Brunswick
favorite_border

Newswise — Black and Latinx people intensely sought information on COVID-19 and engaged in public health measures such as mask-wearing and testing due to devastating experiences during the pandemic but are still skeptical about vaccines, according to a Rutgers study.

The findings, which appear in JAMA Network Open, offer insight into what motivates people in Black and Latinx communities – which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic – to embrace COVID-19 safety precautions but to hesitate about vaccines. The findings may also help to develop appropriate public health messages and strategies.

Researchers interviewed 111 Black and Latinx people from New Jersey low-income counties with high rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths during the initial surge in 2020. They also interviewed health care workers in these communities to understand their views.

“Fear, illness and loss experienced during the pandemic motivated them to intensely seek information and take safety precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands to protect themselves and loved ones,” said co-author Manuel Jimenez, an assistant professor of pediatrics, family medicine and community health at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “However, participants did not trust the vaccine development process and wanted clearer information.”

The study found that:

  • Latinx participants, in particular, reported difficulty finding testing sites, transportation issues and language barriers. This was more pronounced for undocumented people who were told to pay for testing if they are ineligible for unemployment benefits and other assistance programs.
  • Some participants did not feel safe inside or outside their homes, and described uncertainty about who among them had the virus. Crowded living conditions resulted in contact with neighbors and housemates who had COVID-19.
  • Participants questioned how a vaccine for a new virus could be developed so rapidly when other diseases have been around for decades without successful vaccines. They also expressed concerns that the vaccine development process, including that clinical trials had been “rushed,” and worried about the short- and long-term side effects.
  • They questioned whether vaccines would work against variants and wanted clear and transparent information on vaccine effectiveness. Many wanted to see how others would respond to vaccination first.
  • Black participants mentioned distrust of health care systems and government, citing experience of racism, discriminatory interventions and medical experimentation.

“We need to reduce logistical barriers and improve access to testing within underserved communities, regardless of documentation status,” said co-principal investigator Shawna Hudson, professor and research division chief in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “Health care providers should offer convenient testing options, accessible sites within walking distance, translated information and transparency about free testing to address these barriers.”

Logistical barriers to testing must be addressed and vaccine skepticism needs to be taken seriously, the report concluded, the researchers said.

“The remaining unknowns about new vaccines need to be acknowledged and described for these communities to make informed decisions,” Jimenez said. “Scientists and public officials need to work collaboratively with trusted community leaders and health professionals to provide transparent information, including remaining unknowns, so that these communities can make informed decisions rather than focusing on marketing campaigns to eliminate vaccine hesitancy.”

The study was conducted as part of NJ HEROES TOO (New Jersey Healthcare Essential Worker OutReach and Education Study – Testing Overlooked Occupations) in collaboration with 18 community-based organizations and four health care organizations, funded by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations (RADx-UP) Initiative.

Other Rutgers authors include Zorimar Rivera-Núñez, Benjamin F. Crabtree, Diane Hill, Maria B. Pellerano, Donita Devance, Myneka Macenat, Daniel Lima, Emmanuel Martinez Alcaraz, Jeanne M. Ferrante, Emily S. Barrett, Martin J. Blaser and Reynold A. Panettieri Jr.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations (RADx-UP) Initiative; JAMA Network Open

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Race and Ethnicity Vaccines Coronavirus JAMA
KEYWORDS
Black Health LatinX Health COVID-19 COVID-19 Safety Precautions COVID-19 vaccinations COVID-19 testing
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5993
Released: 15-Jul-2021 3:00 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Identification of Over 200 Long COVID Symptoms Prompts Call for UK Screening Programme
 University College London

Patients who experience long COVID have reported more than 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems*, in the largest international study of 'long-haulers' to date, led by UCL scientists together with a patient-led research collaborative.

Comment
Newswise: What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Researchers at Stanford and Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry have developed virus-killing molecules called peptoids. The technology could make possible an emerging category of antiviral drugs that could treat everything from herpes and COVID-19 to the common cold.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Common Medication Used to Reduce Cholesterol Levels May Reduce COVID-19 Severity
 University of California San Diego Health

Using anonymized medical records from a national registry, UC San Diego researchers confirm earlier findings that statins may substantially minimize adverse outcomes from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:35 PM EDT
Pandemic Layoffs Pushed Hospitality Workers to Leave Industry
 Washington State University

The psychological toll of losing a job due to COVID-19 caused many young hotel and restaurant workers to consider changing careers, according to a Washington State University study.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 11:25 AM EDT
New Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Provides Effective Option for Low- to Mid-Income Countries
 Emory Health Sciences

A multidisciplinary team of researchers is the first to show combining yeast-expression technology and a novel adjuvant formulation to produce a COVID-19 vaccine candidate is effective against SARS-COV-2 and promises to be easy to produce at large scale and cost-effective, important aspects for vaccinating people worldwide, especially in low- to middle-income countries.

Comment
Newswise: Hopkins Med News Update
Released: 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Hopkins Med News Update
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

NEWS STORIES IN THIS ISSUE: - Johns Hopkins Medicine Celebrates Its Contributions to Keto Therapy as Diet Turns 100 - COVID-19 News: Can Dietary Supplements Help the Immune System Fight Coronavirus Infection? - Johns Hopkins Medicine Helps Develop Physician Training to Prevent Gun Injuries, Deaths - COVID-19 News: Study Says Pandemic Impaired Reporting of Infectious Diseases - Johns Hopkins Medicine Helps Create Treatment Guide for Neurodegenerative Disorders - Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Says, ‘Get Kids Required Vaccines Before Going Back to School’﻿

Comment
14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Black, Latinx People Confident in COVID-19 Safety Precautions but Skeptical About Vaccines
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Black and Latinx people intensely sought information on COVID-19 and engaged in public health measures such as mask-wearing and testing due to devastating experiences during the pandemic but are still skeptical about vaccines, according to a Rutgers study.

Comment
Newswise: 270673_web.jpg
Released: 15-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2
 Hokkaido University

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5993

close
1.37778