Business experts are available to comment on the challenges of COVID-19 vaccine shortages, distribution, and demand.

Indiana University
29-Jan-2021 4:15 PM EST, by Indiana University
INDIANAPOLIS and BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Alleviating the coronavirus pandemic rests on worldwide vaccination efforts, but many countries are reporting dwindling supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, the Biden administration aims to buy 200 million more doses, to provide enough vaccine for the entire adult U.S. population by the end of the summer. How will drugmakers like Moderna and Pfizer be able to meet the demand and handle the enormous logistical challenges of distributing doses? Experts from Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI are available to discuss these topics.

Amrou Awaysheh

Expertise: Corporate social responsibility, operations management, supply chain management, data science and analytics, business innovation, disruptive technology.

Amrou Awaysheh is an assistant professor of operations management at the Kelley School of Business. He is also the director of the Global Supply Chain Enterprise. His research focuses on how firms manage socially responsible practices in their operations and supply chains and the impact that has on firm performance.

Kyle Cattani

Expertise: Operations management, supply chain management, managing operations in the presence of uncertainty, managing product end-of-life, mass customization.

A member of the IU Kelley School of Business faculty since 2005, Kyle Cattani is professor of operations management, chair of the Full-Time MBA Program and the SungKyunKwan Professor. Since 2017, he has served as associate editor of the Journal of Operations Management, and he also is senior editor at Production and Operations Management Society.

Maryam Khatami

Expertise: Stochastic programming, healthcare systems engineering, supply chain management, energy

Maryam Khatami is an expert on stochastic programming applied to healthcare systems engineering, supply chain management, and energy. She has the experience of collaborating with several hospitals to improve patient flow and reduce congestion in hospitals, more specifically in the emergency department. She has also conducted research on supply chain network design and location-routing problems. She develops rigorous mathematical models to formulate and solve these problems using real data​. She received her Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Texas A&M University and B.S. and M.S. degrees in industrial engineering from Amirkabir University of Technology, Iran.

Mohan Tatikonda

Expertise: International trade, Lean Six Sigma, complex new product and service development, startup firms, supply chain management, global competition, corporate strategy, international manufacturing competitiveness, entrepreneurship, incubators, health care delivery, life sciences.

Mohan Tatikonda is a professor of operations management at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business whose research focuses on how firms can most effectively design, develop, introduce and improve products, services and organizational processes. His research addresses managing development projects in global environments, fostering technology transfer in the supply chain, behavioral decision-making by supply chain managers, six-sigma program and project effectiveness, and the consumer privacy implications of RFID technology and other advanced technologies.

