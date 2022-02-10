Rockville, Md. (February 10, 2022)—A small molecule inhibitor appears to protect against pancreatitis caused by the COVID-19 virus, according to a new study published ahead of print in the journal Function. The findings also provide proof-of-principle for treatment of COVID-19 related to acute pancreatitis with specific calcium channel blockers.

The COVID-19 virus can affect many organ systems, including the pancreas, causing acute pancreatitis. This is an often-fatal inflammatory condition in which the pancreas digests itself and its surroundings. COVID-19 attacks the cells via its spike protein, thereby starting the destructive chain of events. Researchers monitored the activity of the spike protein on the living pancreas in real time by measuring the calcium ion concentration inside identified cells. The spike protein elicited calcium signals and rises in the calcium ion concentration in two types of cells, namely stellate and immune cells. The calcium signals occurred much faster in the stellate cells than in the immune cells. The signals in the immune cells were secondary to those in the stellate cells, mediated by a pro-inflammatory cytokine called interleukin-18. The calcium signals were caused by the opening of a specific type of calcium channel, which could be blocked by a small molecule inhibitor previously shown to protect against acute pancreatitis induced by alcohol and fat.

Read the full article, “SARS-CoV-2 S protein subunit 1 elicits Ca2+ influx – dependent Ca2+ signals in pancreatic stellate cells and macrophages in situ,” published ahead of print in Function. Contact APS Media Relations or call 301.634.7314 to schedule an interview with a member of the research team.