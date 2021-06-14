Coronavirus News Source

Cedars-Sinai

California Reopening: Experts Say Keep Masks Handy

High Vaccination Rates Have Pushed COVID-19 Cases Down, but Masking is Still a Good Idea in Many Situations
14-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT, by Cedars-Sinai contact patient services
favorite_border

LOS ANGELES (June 13, 2021) --

Newswise — "I think the public health guidance on this has been fairly sound, at least in California and the Los Angeles area," said Michael Ben-Aderet, MD, associate medical director of Hospital Epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai and an assistant professor of Medicine. "So, I feel very comfortable with the recommendations that are being made. Still, I think we should all keep our masks around for now, knowing that there may be some situations where we want to use them."

Masking will still be required in hospitals and healthcare settings, in many workplaces, and during travel, and guidelines are likely to continue evolving, Ben-Aderet said.

"These recommendations are likely to remain somewhat complex, because they're based on multiple variables, like community prevalence of COVID-19, overall vaccination rate, level of risk and specific populations," Ben-Aderet said.

Some people are especially vulnerable to infection even when vaccinated, and should wear masks in crowded spaces and other higher-risk situations, said infectious disease specialist Jillian Oft, MD, who works with Cedars-Sinai's COVID-19 Recovery Program.

"For people with immune deficiencies, or who may be on medications to lower their immune system, vaccine coverage may be only partial," Oft said. "Those people should ask their doctors for specific masking recommendations."

Oft said that patients in the COVID-19 Recovery Program, who continue to experience troubling symptoms even months after recovering, have been wary of reinfection and are likely to continue wearing masks.

"Any situation where I was at a large gathering, sharing airspace with a lot of people – things like movie theaters and concerts come to mind – I would definitely consider wearing a mask in that situation," she said.

Cold and flu season – which virtually disappeared last year – could also help masks stage a comeback as it ramps up this fall, Ben-Aderet said.

"We've seen how effective masks can be at decreasing transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases," said Ben-Aderet. "These diseases are still out there, and everyone has a different risk threshold, and I certainly wouldn't take away anyone's mask if it gives them a sense of security."

Meanwhile, epidemiologists worldwide will continue following variants, vaccination rates, caseloads and other details to adapt public health guidelines to conditions on the ground.

"I am hopeful that this reopening is going to go well, based on how we've done so far and how things have been going," Ben-Aderet said. "But I think masks are here to stay. At the end of the day, it's still a new infection. And we're still learning and we're going to continue to learn."

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai blog: Coping With Trauma in the Wake of COVID-19.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus Local - California
KEYWORDS
vaccination rates Masking California Epidemiology Ben-Aderet, MD Jillian Oft, MD COVID-19 Recovery Program


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5817
Newswise: 267701_web.jpg
Released: 14-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT
New model accounts for the effect of behavior changes to predict COVID-19 cases
 Brown University

By adding behavioral components to an infectious disease model, Brown University researchers have developed a new modeling approach that captures the peaks and valleys in new COVID-19 cases seen over the past 16 months.

Comment
Newswise: Masking, breakthrough infections and telehealth: Keck Medicine of USC experts on life after June 15
Released: 14-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Masking, breakthrough infections and telehealth: Keck Medicine of USC experts on life after June 15
Keck Medicine of USC

June 15 is a banner day in California. Most COVID-19 statewide restrictions will be eliminated, including physical distancing and in many situations, mask mandates. How will life change and how will it stay the same? Keck Medicine of USC experts weigh in on what to expect next in the golden state.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 14-Jun-2021 11:40 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: California Reopening: Experts Say Keep Masks Handy
Released: 14-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT
California Reopening: Experts Say Keep Masks Handy
 Cedars-Sinai

This week brings a milestone to pandemic-weary Californians: As of June 15, California public health guidelines that have been in place during the 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic will be relaxed. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to go mask-free in most situations, but Cedars-Sinai infectious disease experts suggest masks, an important tool in preventing transmission of the virus, will be with us a while longer.

Released: 14-Jun-2021 9:45 AM EDT
People with Health Insurance Vaccinated More Than Those Without, Survey Finds
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

People with health insurance are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a higher rate than those without insurance, despite the vaccine being free, according to a national survey from the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Comment
Newswise: Virtual Event For June 17, 11AM EDT: COVID-19 Vaccines and Male Fertility
Released: 14-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Virtual Event For June 17, 11AM EDT: COVID-19 Vaccines and Male Fertility
Newswise

This upcoming JAMA-published study examined whether the COVID-19 vaccine impacts male fertility.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded study-links-covid-19-public-health-efforts-to-dramatic-drop-in-copd-hospitalizations
VIDEO
Released: 14-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Study Links COVID-19 Public Health Efforts to Dramatic Drop in COPD Hospitalizations
University of Maryland Medical Center

Public health measures designed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus may have fostered a substantial side benefit: A 53 percent drop in hospital admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), likely due to a drop in circulating seasonal respiratory viruses such as influenza.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 20-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 13-Jun-2021 1:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 20-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 20-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 13-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 20-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: 267646_web.jpg
Released: 11-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Saliva can be more effective than nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 testing
 Elsevier

The collection of nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples for COVID-19 diagnostic testing poses challenges including exposure risk to healthcare workers and supply chain constraints.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5817

close
1.40332