A January 2022 study found that in couples trying to get pregnant, conception was down 18% in the three months after the male partner was infected with COVID-19.

“The sperm quality does seem to be affected in various ways and the magnitude of its impact depends on the severity of a patient’s COVID experience,” says Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD, urologist at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Sadeghi says he is seeing an uptick in the number of patients coming to see him with infertility concerns since suffering from COVID.

Why does this happen? For many reasons, says Dr. Sadeghi including:

The effects of fever can have on sperm formation.

Hormonal changes that can disrupt the and alter sperm levels.

A temporary disruption in the testicles’ ability to properly function and more.

