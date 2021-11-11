Phone or virtual interview available with lead investigator

David B. Landers, M.D., FACC, FSCAI

Vice Chair, Heart and Vascular Hospital

Executive Director Cardiovascular Partners

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

Assistant Professor of Cardiology

Hackensack Meridian Health School of Medicine

Layperson Conclusion

The study suggests that some long Covid patients may have disruptions in the regulation of blood vessel size and caliber. As such the resistance may at times be inappropriately high which makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood throughout the body. This diminished blood flow can produce shortness of breath, fast heart rates, fatigue and chest pain.

Clinical Conclusion

PASC associated sinus tachycardia and HUTT abnormalities result from excessive sympathetic tone. COVID-19 vascular injury as evidenced by abnormal Zva values may result in abnormal vascular signaling to autonomic regulatory centers. Resultant increases in sympathetic output produces inappropriate sinus tachycardia, vasomotor dysregulation and DOE via peripheral vasoconstriction.

Presentation at the American Heart Association - Scientific Sessions - Nov. 13-15, 2021

P699 / 1090 - Prospective Analysis of Vascular Resistance in Patients with Persistent Tachycardia and or Dyspnea on Exertion in the Post Acute Sequela of Covid-19 Syndrome

D Landers, S Jamal, ZG Turi, SM Hollenberg, T Glotzer, J Tancredi, JE Parrillo.

AHA 2021 #11329 August 2021