Research Alert

JAMA Network Open

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2021

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.31132?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=102621

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

 

What The Study Did: Researchers report waiting list registrations and deceased donor liver transplants in the U.S. for alcoholic hepatitis, which can develop after a short period of alcohol misuse, increased during COVID-19, exceeding volumes forecasted by pre-COVID-19 trends, while trends for alcohol-related cirrhosis and non-alcohol-associated liver disease remained unchanged. The study cannot confirm causality but this disproportionate increase in association with increasing alcohol sales may indicate a relationship with known increases in alcohol misuse during COVID-19.

Authors: Jessica L. Mellinger, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

 

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.31132)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Network Open

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Alcohol and Alcoholism Healthcare Liver Disease Surgery Transplantation Coronavirus JAMA All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Waiting List Liver Transplant
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY