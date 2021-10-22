JAMA Network Open

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2021

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.31132?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=102621

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

What The Study Did: Researchers report waiting list registrations and deceased donor liver transplants in the U.S. for alcoholic hepatitis, which can develop after a short period of alcohol misuse, increased during COVID-19, exceeding volumes forecasted by pre-COVID-19 trends, while trends for alcohol-related cirrhosis and non-alcohol-associated liver disease remained unchanged. The study cannot confirm causality but this disproportionate increase in association with increasing alcohol sales may indicate a relationship with known increases in alcohol misuse during COVID-19.

Authors: Jessica L. Mellinger, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.31132)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #