According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a woman from China has passed away from Avian Flu (H3N8), which is a strain of bird flu that is uncommon in humans. However, the WHO has confirmed that this particular strain does not appear to be transmissible from person to person. The patient had pre-existing medical conditions and a background of contact with live poultry, as stated by the WHO. In China, sporadic cases of bird flu in humans are frequent, given the constant circulation of avian flu viruses in the vast populations of domestic and wild birds.

