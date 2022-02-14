Newswise — Chulalongkorn University reaffirms its commitment to “Innovations for Society”, which aims at developing innovations that address social issues and creating a better society in all aspects, including health, well-being and knowledge in order to move society forward.

Let’s find out more about Chulalongkorn University’s amazing innovations.

Chula-Cov19 Vaccine

The first mRNA vaccine produced in Thailand.

Read more information at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/55782/

Chula Baiya Vaccine

The Protein subunit vaccine for Covid-19 produced from tobacco leaves.

Read more information at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/55782/

Automated Vaccine Filling Machine

An automated machine that can help fill Aztra Zeneca vaccine into syringes with great precision, speed, and safety, helping to reduce waste and increasing the number of vaccinations administered by 20%.

Read more information at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/50197/

Innovative Herbal Medicine

An innovative herbal medicine to combat COVID-19, which originated from a study on the structure of COVID-19 protease and the synthesization at the molecular level, the first and only successful attempt in Thailand.

Read more information at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/45812/

COVID-19 Scan

The COVID-19 scan is the first screening kit using CRISPR technique for genomic DNA extraction to receive Thai FDA approval. The kit is affordable and provides effective proactive testing.

Read more information at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/48552/

Sniffer Dogs and COVID-19 Portable Sweat Test Device

A successful project to train sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 in human sweat with a 95% accuracy. The project has also successfully developed, for the first time in Thailand, a portable testing device to detect specific odors in the sweat of persons infected with the coronavirus.

Read more information about sniffer dogs at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/clipping/47478/



and a COVID-19 Portable Sweat Test Device at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/50047/

Chula Smart field hospital and Chula Vaccination Center

Equipped with a high standard management system to offer care and treatment for COVID-19 patients, the facility has helped reduce the risks faced by medical personnel and increase safety for the community. The Chula Vaccination Center has also been set up to provide vaccination services to personnel from a number educational institutions and public organizations.

Read more about Chula Smart field hospital at https://www.chula.ac.th/field-hospital/



and the Chula Vaccination center at https://www.chula.ac.th/news/51744/

Innovative Prosthesis

An innovative prosthesis that is sturdy yet light, this innovation allows people with disabilities to naturally move their limbs, walk, or even run. The 3-D printing technology can be adapted to meet the specific needs of the disabled at affordable prices.

Read more information at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/46239/

Quick MBA for SMEs to Combat the COVID-19 Crisis

An online training course led by experts in business enterprises to offer possible solutions for industries to survive through the COVID-19 pandemic. The course has been offered free of charge with as many as a hundred thousand students being enrolled.

Read more information at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/52053/

Chula MOOC

The Chula MOOC is an online platform that offers a wide range of courses from Chula faculty members to those who wish to expand their knowledge anytime and anywhere. Students receive a certificate of recognition upon their completion of the course requirements.

Read more information at https://mooc.chula.ac.th/

Chula ARI Project

The Chula ARI Project is a cooperation between various faculties and agencies in Chula. It focuses on creating research projects and innovations to promote physical and mental health, and improving the environment and public services for the wellbeing of the elderly.

Read more information at http://www.chulaari.chula.ac.th/

ASEAN and Thailand’s Top Corporate Brands Award

The ASEAN and Thailand’s Top Corporate Brands Award held for the past 12 years to recognize organizations with top brand value throughout Thailand and ASEAN.

Read more information at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/clipping/64285/

Chulalongkorn University remains steadfast in its dedication to create innovations for the benefit of Thai society and the world.