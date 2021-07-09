Coronavirus News Source

Clinical Characterization, Prediction of Severity of SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among US Adults

9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT, by JAMA - Journal of the American Medical Association
JAMA Network Open

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), TUESDAY, JULY 13, 2021

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.16901?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=071321

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

 

What The Study Did: Researchers used a large data resource of U.S. COVID-19 cases and control patients who tested negative from multiple health systems across the country to evaluate COVID-19 severity and risk factors over time and assess the use of machine learning to predict clinical severity.

Authors: Tellen D. Bennett, M.D., of the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, and Christopher G. Chute, M.D., of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, are corresponding authors.

 

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.16901)

Editor’s Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

CITATIONS

JAMA Open Network

