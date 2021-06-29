Coronavirus News Source

College Students Experience Significant Grief Reactions During Global Pandemic

29-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT, by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital contact patient services
favorite_border

Research Alert

Newswise — A new study shows that colleges students are experiencing significant grief reactions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper, "College Student Experiences of Grief and Loss Amid the COVID-19 Global Pandemic," was recently published in OMEGA - Journal of Death and Dying.

"This study aimed to identify the most common non-death losses and grief reactions experienced by undergraduate and graduate college students amid the pandemic," said author Erica H. Sirrine, Ph.D., director of Social Work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "What we found is that students across the U.S., even those who may not have experienced a COVID-related death, still reported a considerable number of losses and grief reactions, including avoidance and loss of control. This presents a need for practitioners to provide additional support to college students, especially those who experienced cumulative losses during the pandemic."

Sirrine, a clinical social worker and grief expert, led this research while serving as dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. 

For more information and for interviews with the research team, please contact Katy Hobgood Ray.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

June-2021, OMEGA - Journal of Death and Dying

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Coronavirus


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5897
Newswise: UC San Diego Health Adopts SMART Health Card for Digital Vaccine Records
Released: 29-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT
UC San Diego Health Adopts SMART Health Card for Digital Vaccine Records
 University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health is now offering a verifiable digital vaccine record to its patients who have or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These secure online records, otherwise known as a SMART health card, can be accessed directly from the MyUCSDChart patient portal.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT
College Students Experience Significant Grief Reactions During Global Pandemic
 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

A new study shows that colleges students are experiencing significant grief reactions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

24-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Counties With State Prisons Had 11% More First-Wave COVID-19 Cases
University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON – The presence of a state prison in a county was associated with 11% more COVID-19 cases through July 1, 2020, according to a new study from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Comment
Newswise: Institute of Human Virology Member Joins Scientific Advisory Committee of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations
Released: 29-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Institute of Human Virology Member Joins Scientific Advisory Committee of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations
 Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced that Alash'le Abimiku, PhD, Professor of Medicine of the Institute of Human Virology (IHV) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, a Global Virus Network (GVN) Center of Excellence, will join their Scientific Advisory Committee for three-years.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
COVID-19: Reduced sense of taste and smell lingers
 Aarhus University

Patients with mild Covid-19 infections experience a significantly increased longer lasting reduced sense of taste and smell.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Vaping Increases Susceptibility to Coronavirus in Mice
 Thomas Jefferson University

A new study finds that exposure to e-cigarette vapor leads to higher levels of the coronavirus receptor ACE-2 in lungs of mice, with nicotine enhancing that increase in male mice.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Reported Cases of Myocarditis in Younger Men Following COVID-19 Vaccination are Rare; Vaccination Remains Important
 Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic researchers are taking a close look at rare cases of inflammation of the heart muscle, or myocarditis, in young men who developed symptoms shortly after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines. Several recent studies suggest that health care professionals should watch for hypersensitivity myocarditis as a rare adverse reaction to being vaccinated for COVID-19. However, researchers stress that this awareness should not diminish overall confidence in vaccination during the current pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: University of Miami Researchers are Conducting a Pilot Study to Detect Variants of the Novel Coronavirus. In the Latest Sequencing of Specimens, the Team Recently Detected 2 Delta Variants Among Other Variants of Concern.
Released: 29-Jun-2021 11:45 AM EDT
University of Miami Researchers are Conducting a Pilot Study to Detect Variants of the Novel Coronavirus. In the Latest Sequencing of Specimens, the Team Recently Detected 2 Delta Variants Among Other Variants of Concern.
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

Comment
Newswise: Butterfly Effect Can Double Travel of Virus-Laden Droplets
25-Jun-2021 9:25 AM EDT
Butterfly Effect Can Double Travel of Virus-Laden Droplets
American Institute of Physics (AIP)

In Physics of Fluids, investigators from the University of Florida and Lebanese American University carried out detailed computer simulations to test a mathematical theory they developed previously. They found nearly identical exhalations could spread in different directions when miniscule initial variations are substantially amplified by turbulence. This is the so-called butterfly effect.

Comment
Newswise: Reopening Anxiety? Here’s How to Overcome it According to University of Kentucky Experts
Released: 29-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Reopening Anxiety? Here’s How to Overcome it According to University of Kentucky Experts
 University of Kentucky

For nearly a year, we relied on masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, many are removing the facial coverings, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to shed the anxiety that accompanies a global pandemic. If you’re having difficulty coping with this added stress, psychology experts at the University of Kentucky say you’re not alone.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5897

close
1.45696