In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available article in PLOS Digital Health: https://journals.plos.org/ digitalhealth/article?id=10. 1371/journal.pdig.0000065

Press-only preview: https://plos.io/3zFkE0I

Article Title: Higher education responses to COVID-19 in the United States:

Evidence for the impacts of university policy

Author Countries: United States

Funding: A.V. and M.C. acknowledge support from COVID Supplement CDC-HHS-6U01IP001137-01 and Cooperative Agreement no. NU38OT000297 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE). A.V. acknowledges support from the Chleck Foundation. N.G. acknowledges LA-UR-21-25928. The findings and conclusions in this study are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official position of the funding agencies, The Rockefeller Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, or U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Competing interests: I have read the journal’s policy and the authors of this manuscript have the following competing interests: S.V.S. holds unexercised options in Iliad Biotechnologies. This entity provided no financial support associated with this research, did not have a role in the design of this study, and did not have any role during its execution, analyses, interpretation of the data and/or decision to submit.