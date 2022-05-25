Research Alert

Press-only preview: https://plos.io/3lvCafy

Article URL:  https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0268382

Article Title: Diagnostic accuracy of non-invasive detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection by canine olfaction

Author Countries: France, U.A.E. 

Funding: The trial was supported by a grant from the French Ministry of Health, Region Ile de France and Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris Foundation. The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. 

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

PLoS ONE

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Infectious Diseases Pets Public Health Coronavirus PLOS All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY