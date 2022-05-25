Press-only preview: https://plos.io/3lvCafy

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/ plosone/article?id=10.1371/ journal.pone.0268382

Article Title: Diagnostic accuracy of non-invasive detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection by canine olfaction

Author Countries: France, U.A.E.

Funding: The trial was supported by a grant from the French Ministry of Health, Region Ile de France and Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris Foundation. The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.