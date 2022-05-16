Research Alert

About The Study: Researchers compared antispike antibody titers after the 2-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in incrementally immunosuppressed patients. These individuals, such as people with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases and solid organ transplant recipients, have decreased immune responses to these vaccines.

Authors: Dorry Segev, M.D., Ph.D., of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.11897)

