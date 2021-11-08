As the U.S. reopens international borders to foreign travelers, airlines are bracing for congestion as the new rules are rolled out – this in addition to staffing issues that have caused operation complications for some carriers recently.

Arthur Wheaton, an expert in airline industries at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, says the new requirements to travel internationally will bring frustration for travelers and an increased likelihood of conflict and confrontation.

Wheaton says:

“The new rules for airlines and land border crossings will bring confusion and frustration to the airports and borders. The airline industry has a long history of checking passports for international flights, but the formats and types of immunization documents makes this rule tougher to enforce and will slow down the security and boarding process.

“As we demand more security measures for airlines and border crossings it raises the likelihood of conflict and confrontation. Each country has their own rules and autonomy but in a global economy one side certainly impacts another.”

