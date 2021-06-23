Coronavirus News Source

Cooperative Extension grant aims to vaccinate NYS’ vulnerable

Cornell University
23-Jun-2021 3:55 PM EDT, by Cornell University
favorite_border

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – COVID-19 infection rates in New York state have plummeted in recent months, thanks in large part to the development and deployment of several safe and effective vaccines.

But reaching population-wide protection from the virus means getting the vaccine into the arms of as many people as possible – including farmworkers and other traditionally vulnerable, marginalized populations in New York’s cities and rural areas. 

“Catastrophic health disparities have been a long-standing reality for many communities in New York state and globally,” said Jennifer Tiffany, executive director of Cornell University Cooperative Extension’s New York City Programs.

“The COVID pandemic deepened these health disparities,” she said, “and shed light on them in a way that can spark sustained action to build health equity – long lives and optimal well-being for all.”

In an effort to address these disparities, Tiffany is lead investigator on a two-year, $200,000 grant that stems from an effort between the Extension Committee on Organization and Policy and the Extension Foundation, called the Extension Collaborative on Immunization Teaching & Engagement (EXCITE). This initiative, which serves all land-grant universities, is part of an interagency agreement between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture - National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The grant, “NY Cornell Cooperative Extension Adaptive Intervention Partnership to Vaccinate Marginalized Populations Including Farmworkers,” was selected for funding through EXCITE. The project aims to help promote vaccine confidence and uptake in vulnerable communities in eight New York counties, both upstate and downstate.

Neil Lewis Jr., assistant professor in the Department of Communication in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, joins Tiffany in leading the grant, the goal of which is to engage socially vulnerable, marginalized communities – including farmworkers – in effective vaccine intervention partnerships to enhance uptake of COVID-19 and other vaccinations.

“It is important to remember that this pandemic is not over,” Lewis said. “Although we have made great progress, the benefits of that progress have not been shared by all. While the more privileged members of our society have been able to get vaccinated and return to their ‘normal’ lives, many of the people on the margins who are doing the essential work required to sustain this nation have not. This partnership is about changing that.” 

The project team includes the Cornell Farmworker Program, CCE programs in Suffolk, Delaware and Cayuga counties as well as NYC, and their extensive networks of community partners including Finger Lakes Community Health, the NYC Community Healthcare Network, and county health departments. Both Lewis and Tiffany work intensively with Weill Cornell Medicine, the Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research and the Cornell Center for Health Equity. 

Priority populations, according to Tiffany and Lewis, include sub-groups experiencing high levels of health disparities, social vulnerability, physical isolation and reduced vaccine access in high-inequality rural, urban and suburban communities in New York state.

Populations are identified through their social vulnerability index (SVI) score, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) measure of a community’s ability to prevent human suffering and financial loss in a disaster.

More than 30,000 people throughout NYS will be reached through this pilot project. They include people from all five counties in New York City; Cayuga County, which has a sizable migrant farmworker population; plus Delaware and Suffolk counties.

Cornell Cooperative Extension programs in each county will support this project.

“The communities and organizations engaged in this initiative reflect the deep diversity, strength and demand for health equity of New York state,” Tiffany said. “Because this is part of a national initiative, what we learn and do here will inform work far beyond state borders.”

For additional information, see this Cornell Chronicle story.

-30-

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Rural Issues Vaccines Coronavirus Local - New York
KEYWORDS
New York COVID-19 Vaccination New York City Farmworkers marginalized populations


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
1.1202