Coronavirus News Source

Cost-Effective, Easily Manufactured Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients

The Mechanical Ventilator Milano design helps overcome the ventilator shortage, aids with the respiratory effects of the pandemic.
American Institute of Physics (AIP)
18-Mar-2021 9:55 AM EDT, by American Institute of Physics (AIP)
favorite_border

Newswise — WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 -- Scientists have been working for the past year to find ways to curb the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it is outside their typical realm of study, physicists have been playing an important role in many aspects of research about the pandemic and its impact on people.

Particle physicists' keen understanding of gas handling systems positioned them at the forefront for pioneering low-cost, mass-producible ventilators to help address the worldwide shortage. Led by Cristian Galbiati, professor of physics at Princeton University and the Gran Sasso Science Institute, an international, interdisciplinary team called the Mechanical Ventilator Milano (MVM) collaboration spearheaded one effort and presents the design in the journal Physics of Fluids, from AIP Publishing.

The project began in March 2020, shortly after Italy went into lockdown. Only one week later, the MVM collaboration had a working prototype.

The ventilator consists of a gas inlet valve and a gas outlet valve, along with a series of controls and alarms to ensure proper monitoring and customizability from patient to patient. The design is built from readily available parts and is presented under an open license, allowing developing countries to quickly and easily manufacture their own units.

"The idea behind the design was to have a system as simple as possible -- delivery of air through a single valve, exhaust of air through a single valve," said Galbiati.

Because the MVM is developed specifically for COVID-19 patients, it has reduced functionality compared to typical ventilators. This simpler design cuts the cost of production up to fivefold to under $10,000 per unit.

"This pandemic comes upon us, and you feel somewhat helpless as someone who isn't a medical physicist," said physics Nobel laureate Arthur McDonald, at Queen's University and a co-author on the paper. "Our collaboration of particle physicists, engineers, and software specialists from national labs, academia, and industry have applied their existing talents to create a new, accessible design and to provide a new manufacturing capability internationally to address the most serious cases during the pandemic."

"For a scientist committed to fundamental research, such as the search for the dark matter of the universe, it is extremely important to devote time and experience to build devices that can help to improve people's health," said Walter Bonivento, a senior scientist at INFN Cagliari and co-author on the paper.

The MVM has already received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and received Health Canada Medical Device Directorate authorization. About 6,000 units have been delivered to date under a contract from the Canadian government for its stockpile, with the potential for more, if requested. Donations from Canada to developing countries in need have also been considered from the beginning of the contract award.

More information about the project can be found on the MVM Collaboration website.

###

The article "The novel Mechanical Ventilator Milano for the COVID-19 pandemic" is authored by A. Abba, C. Accorsi, P. Agnes, E. Alessi, P. Amaudruz, A. Annovi, F. Ardellier Desages, S. Back, C. Badia, J. Bagger, V. Basile, G. Batignani, A. Bayo, B. Bell, M. Beschi, D. Biagini, G. Bianchi, S. Bicelli, D. Bishop, T. Boccali, A. Bombarda, S. Bonfanti, W.M. Bonivento, M. Bouchard, M. Breviario, S. Brice, R. Brown, J.M. Calvo-Mozota, L. Camozzi, M. Camozzi, A. Capra, M. Caravati, M. Carlini, A. Ceccanti, B. Celano, J.M. Cela Ruiz, C. Charette, G. Cogliati, M. Constable, C. Crippa, G. Croci, S. Cudmore, C.E. Dahl, A. Dal Molin, M. Daley, C. Di Guardo, G. D'Avenio, O. Davignon, M. Del Tutto, J. De Ruiter, A. Devoto, P. Diaz Gomez Maqueo, F. Di Francesco, M. Dossi, E. Druszkiewicz, C. Duma, E. Elliott, D. Farina, C. Fernandes, F. Ferroni, G. Finocchiaro, G. Fiorillo, R. Ford, G. Foti, R.D. Fournier, D. Franco, K. Frickbergs, F. Gabriele, C. Galbiati, P. Garcia Abia, A. Gargantini, L. Giacomelli, F. Giacomini, F. Giacomini, L.S. Giarratana, S. Gillespie, D. Giorgi, T. Girma, R. Gobui, D. Goeldi, F. Golf, P. Gorel, G. Gorini, E. Gramellini, G. Grosso, F. Guescini, E. Guetre, G. Hackman, T. Hadden, W. Hawkins, K. Hayashi, A. Heavey, G. Hersak, N. Hessey, G. Hockin, K. Hudson, A. Ianni, C. Ienzi, V. Ippolito, C.C. James, C. Jillings, C. Kendziora, S. Khan, E. Kim, M. King, S. King, A. Kittmer, I. Kochanek, J. Kowalkowski, R. Krücken, M. Kushoro, S. Kuula, M. Laclaustra, G. Leblond, L. Lee, A. Lennarz, M. Leyton, X. Li, P. Liimatainen, C. Lim, T. Lindner, T. Lomonaco, P. Lu, R. Lubna, G.A. Lukhanin, G. Luzón, M. MacDonald, G. Magni, R. Maharaj, S. Manni, C. Mapelli, P. Margetak, L. Martin, S. Martin, M. Martínez, N. Massacret, P. McClurg, A.B. McDonald, E. Meazzi, R. Migalla, T. Mohayai, L. Molinari Tosatti, G. Monzani, C. Moretti, B. Morrison, M. Mountaniol, A. Muraro, P. Napoli, F. Nati, C. Natzke, A.J. Noble, A. Norrick, K. Olchanski, A. Ortiz de Solorzano, F. Padula, M. Pallavicini, I. Palumbo, E. Panontin, N. Papini, L. Parmeggiano, S. Parmeggiano, K. Patel, A. Patel, M. Paterno, C. Pellegrino, P. Pelliccione, V. Pesudo, A. Pocar, A. Pope, S. Pordes, F. Prelz, O. Putignano, J.L. Raaf, C. Ratti, M. Razeti, A. Razeto, D. Reed, J. Refsgaard, T. Reilly, A. Renshaw, F. Retriere, E. Riccobene, D. Rigamonti, A. Rizz, J. Rode, J. Romualdez, L. Russel, D. Sablone, S. Sala, D. Salomoni, P. Salvo, A. Sandoval, E. Sansoucy, R. Santorelli, C. Savarese, E. Scapparone, T. Schaubel, S. Scorza, M. Settimo, B. Shaw, S. Shawyer, A. Sher, A. Shi, P. Skensved, A. Slutsky, B. Smith, N.J.T. Smith, A. Stenzler, C. Straubel, P. Stringari, M. Suchenek, B. Sur, S. Tacchino, L. Takeuchi, M. Tardocchi, R. Tartaglia, E. Thomas, D. Trask, J. Tseng, L. Tseng, L. VanPagee, V. Vedia, B. Velghe, S. Viel, A. Visioli, L. Viviani, D. Vonica, M. Wada, D. Walter, H. Wang, M.H.L.S. Wang, S. Westerdale, D. Wood, D. Yates, S. Yue, and V. Zambrano. The article will appear in Physics of Fluids on March 23, 2021 (DOI: 10.1063/5.0044445). After that date, it can be accessed at https://aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/5.0044445.

ABOUT THE JOURNAL

Physics of Fluids is devoted to the publication of original theoretical, computational, and experimental contributions to the dynamics of gases, liquids, and complex fluids. See https://aip.scitation.org/journal/phf.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Physics of Fluids

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Particle Physics Physics Coronavirus Engineering
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Ventilator Particle Physics mass-producible ventilator ventilator shortage Cristian Galbiati Arthur McDonald Princeton University Queen's University Interdisciplinary International Collaboration PHYSICS OF FLUIDS
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5222
Newswise: Neutrons reveal unpredicted binding between SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis C antiviral drug
Released: 23-Mar-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Neutrons reveal unpredicted binding between SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis C antiviral drug
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory used neutron scattering to investigate the interactions between telaprevir, a drug used to treat hepatitis C viral infection, and the SARS-CoV-2 main protease, the enzyme responsible for enabling the virus to reproduce. Unforeseen changes in the electric charges were discovered in the drug binding site of the protease enzyme that were not predicted by prevailing computer simulations. The research provides key insights for advancing drug design and drug repurposing efforts to treat COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 23-Mar-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Partnership with churches increases COVID-19 vaccine delivery among Black population
 Loma Linda University Medical Center

Incorporating Black churches and clergy in COVID-19 vaccination education and distribution has been found to be an effective model in helping to increase vaccination delivery to historically at-risk populations in San Bernardino County, a study says.

Comment
Newswise: Aerosol modeling detects SARS-CoV-2 infectious dose, droplets
Released: 23-Mar-2021 1:20 PM EDT
Aerosol modeling detects SARS-CoV-2 infectious dose, droplets
South Dakota State University

Fluid mechanics-based transport modeling in the human respiratory tract and research data were used to determine which droplet sizes are most like to reach the dominant infection site and the number of virus particles needed to trigger infection.

Comment
Newswise: Real-World Data At UT Southwestern Shows Benefit of Early Vaccination on Health Care Workforce
Released: 23-Mar-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Real-World Data At UT Southwestern Shows Benefit of Early Vaccination on Health Care Workforce
 UT Southwestern Medical Center

DALLAS – March 23, 2021 – Vaccinating health care workers resulted in an immediate and notable reduction of positive COVID-19 cases among employees, reducing the number of required isolations and quarantines by more than 90 percent, according to data at UT Southwestern Medical Center published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Comment
Newswise: IU study finds COVID-19 differs from other coronaviruses
Released: 23-Mar-2021 12:40 PM EDT
IU study finds COVID-19 differs from other coronaviruses
 Indiana University

IU study finds COVID-19 differs from other coronaviruses which may be contributing to difficulty in controlling disease spread and burden.

Comment
Released: 23-Mar-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Though Risk is Minuscule, Infection after COVID-19 Vaccination is Possible
 University of California San Diego Health

Investigators from UC San Diego and UCLA report COVID-19 infection rates for a cohort of health care workers previously vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. Risk of infection is minuscule, but exists.

Comment
Newswise: Cost-Effective, Easily Manufactured Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients
18-Mar-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Cost-Effective, Easily Manufactured Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients
 American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Particle physicists are at the forefront for pioneering low-cost, mass-producible ventilators to help address the worldwide shortage. An international, interdisciplinary team spearheaded one such effort and presents the design in Physics of Fluids. The ventilator consists of a gas inlet valve and a gas outlet valve, with controls and alarms to ensure proper monitoring and customizability from patient to patient. The design is built from readily available parts and is presented under an open license.

Comment
Newswise: Microchip Models of Human Lungs Enable Better Understanding of Disease, Immune Response
19-Mar-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Microchip Models of Human Lungs Enable Better Understanding of Disease, Immune Response
 American Institute of Physics (AIP)

In Biomicrofluidics, researchers review lung-on-chip technologies that represent the vital properties of lung tissue and are capable of recapitulating the fundamental aspects of various pathologies. The researchers reviewed various lung-on-chips and their applications in examining, diagnosing, and treating human viruses, including the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The knowledge accumulated paves the way to use these models to study the interaction of several human respiratory viruses with the airway epithelium and alveolus in an organ-relevant setting.

Comment
Released: 23-Mar-2021 9:25 AM EDT
Twenty-four States Have Implemented Temporary, Emergency Policies Expanding the COVID-19 Vaccinator Workforce Beyond Traditional Clinical Personnel
 George Washington University

The vaccinator workforce is an essential component of the COVID-19 response and recovery. However, since administration of the two FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines began in December 2020, the rollout has encountered several challenges and failed to meet initial targets for total vaccinations provided. The current health workforce has been identified as one possible bottleneck for distributing the vaccine, prompting a general call to authorize as many healthcare professionals to administer the vaccine as possible. To track this fast-moving issue at the state level, researchers at the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity have created an interactive tool that displays temporary, emergency state policies authorizing specific professions to provide the COVID-19 vaccine.

Comment
Released: 23-Mar-2021 8:15 AM EDT
信使RNA COVID-19疫苗大幅降低无症状COVID-19感染和传播给他人的风险
 Mayo Clinic

接受第二剂信使RNA或mRNA COVID-19疫苗10天后，与未接种COVID-19疫苗的患者相比，无症状COVID-19感染者检测为阳性和在不知不觉中传播COVID-19的可能性大幅降低。Pfizer-BioNTech和Moderna信使RNA COVID-19疫苗已在美国获得紧急使用授权。

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5222

close
2.04309