Coronavirus News Source

Counseling clients of color affected by COVID-19

10-Dec-2020 1:10 PM EST, by Wiley
favorite_border

Research Alert

An article published in the Journal of Counseling & Development examines how pre-existing racial and ethnic disparities, exacerbated by COVID-19, have negatively affected communities of color that tend to be overrepresented in lower socioeconomic groups, have limited access to health care and education, have an undocumented status, and work in jobs considered "essential."

The authors provide specific cultural considerations, aspects of crisis management, and creative interventions that counselors can use with clients of color at an appropriate social distance. Because the impact of COVID-19 is likely to be felt for years, it is crucial that counselors be prepared to address the needs of those most affected.

"I believe this article will cultivate a deeper understanding of how intersecting cultural factors may influence treatment and empower professional counselors to connect with diverse client populations in meaningful ways," said co-author Stacey Diane Arañez Litam, PhD, of Cleveland State University.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Counseling & Development

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Mental Health Minorities Social/Behavioral Science Demography COVID-19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4295
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Dec-2020 8:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 10-Dec-2020 5:20 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Dec-2020 8:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 10-Dec-2020 4:30 PM EST
Study Details First Artificial Intelligence Tool to Help Laboratories Rule-Out COVID-19
 University of Vermont

Hospital-based laboratories and doctors at the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic might soon add artificial intelligence to their testing toolkit. A recent study describes the performance of Biocogniv's new AI-COVID™ software, which showed high accuracy in predicting the probability of COVID-19 infection using routine blood tests, which can help hospitals reduce the number of patients referred for scarce PCR testing.

Comment
Newswise: Face Masks Provide Additional Communication Barrier for Nonnative Speech
4-Dec-2020 10:45 AM EST
Face Masks Provide Additional Communication Barrier for Nonnative Speech
 Acoustical Society of America (ASA)

Though face masks are important and necessary for controlling the spread of the new coronavirus, they result in muffled speech and a loss of visual cues during communication. Sandie Keerstock, Rajka Smiljanic, and their colleagues examine how this loss of visual information impacts speech intelligibility and memory for native and nonnative speech. They will discuss these communication challenges and how to address them at the 179th ASA Meeting, Dec. 7-10

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 14-Dec-2020 8:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 10-Dec-2020 3:15 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 14-Dec-2020 8:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 10-Dec-2020 2:35 PM EST
Black churches are trusted messengers of COVID-19 information to their communities, Mayo study finds
 Mayo Clinic

U.S. public health officials have reported that Black communities are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with higher infection and mortality rates than the general population. Now as the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. surge, Mayo Clinic researchers are working closely with Black churches on disparities in emergency preparedness and providing access to culturally relevant, evidence-based health information.

Comment
Released: 10-Dec-2020 2:30 PM EST
Claim that the FDA found that coronavirus vaccines awaiting approval could cause death is majorly misleading
 Newswise

GreenMedInfo, an alternative health website that has published articles claiming vaccines cause autism, published an article on December 6th warning about the adverse side effects of the coronavirus vaccines, including death. We rate this article as mostly false and misleading.

Comment
Newswise: Am I Losing My Sense of Smell or Is It COVID-19
Released: 10-Dec-2020 1:55 PM EST
Am I Losing My Sense of Smell or Is It COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Do I have COVID-19 or is it something else? Bobby Tajudeen, MD, director of rhinology, sinus surgery and skull base surgery at Rush University Medical Center explains the differences between common smell loss and smell loss as a COVID-19 symptom and when to see a specialist.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Dec-2020 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 10-Dec-2020 1:35 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Dec-2020 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 10-Dec-2020 1:10 PM EST
Counseling clients of color affected by COVID-19
 Wiley

An article published in the Journal of Counseling & Development examines how pre-existing racial and ethnic disparities, exacerbated by COVID-19, have negatively affected communities of color that tend to be overrepresented in lower socioeconomic groups, have limited access to health care and education, have an undocumented status, and work in jobs considered "essential."

Comment
Newswise: 251016_web.jpg
Released: 10-Dec-2020 1:05 PM EST
New serological assay provides rapid, accurate testing for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
 University of California, Santa Cruz

Researchers at UC Santa Cruz have developed a novel serological assay for the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4295

close
1.47712