Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Throughout the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been a common misconception that COVID-19 does not affect children very much, even if they are sick with mild symptoms. However, the pandemic is affecting children's physical and mental health in a number of ways.

Nusheen Ameenuddin, MD, a pediatrician at Mayo Clinic , and Janice Schreier , a clinical therapist at Mayo Regional Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, have seen first-hand the toll the pandemic is taking on children.

children get sick

One of the most common questions parents ask Dr Ameenuddin is whether children really need a COVID-19 vaccine.

"What I'm stressing to them is that we've actually had a lot of useful information (about the impact of COVID-19 on children) over the last few years, especially last year, that we've learned that vaccines are very effective in preventing very serious spin-off effects. Extremely effective," Dr Ameenuddin said.

A particularly rare and severe derivative effect of COVID-19 is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children , or MIS-C for short. Dr. Ameenuddin said nearly all children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome were not vaccinated.

"Even if children still get sick, getting vaccinated greatly reduces the likelihood that they will get sick enough to require hospitalization or die, which unfortunately happens all the time."

Mental health problems continue to rise

Even before the pandemic, the mental health challenges faced by children were already a big problem. Schreier noted that COVID-19 has exacerbated the situation.

“我们已经看到抑郁症和焦虑情况的增加，而且进食障碍也出现了前所未有的增加，”Schreier说。

“仅在2021年，因心理健康问题进入急诊室的事件增加了30% 以上。而那些孩子们的病情比大流行病之前更加严重。他们有更强的自杀意念，表现出更明显的自残攻击性，更高的药物滥用率以及更多进食障碍的实例。”

Schreier说，在大流行病期间，保持良好心理健康的支柱受到了损害，例如与朋友相处、体育运动、良好的睡眠卫生和维持生活规律等。

不良衍生影响

COVID-19对儿童造成的衍生影响中有一些可能会延续至未来多年。

“我认为有一件事我们了解得还不够，美国有超过14万个孩子因为COVID-19而失去了父亲或母亲。即使人们认为这更像是一种成人疾病，不会影响儿童，但许多儿童已经成了孤儿，”Ameenuddin医生说。“往后人生不再有父亲或母亲是一件非常严重的不良事件。这就是为什么说COVID-19是一种以多种不同方式影响儿童的疾病。”

###

致新闻工作者：广播级的英语原声片段在英文版帖文的末尾提供下载。转载时请注明信息来源：妙佑医疗国际新闻网。

关于妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic)

Miaoyou Medical International is a non-profit organization dedicated to innovation and integrating clinical practice, medical education and scientific research, with compassion and dedication to provide superb medical skills and solutions to everyone in need of treatment . Please visit Miaoyou Medical International News Network for more Miaoyou Medical International news information .