COVID-19 and Risk for Mental Disorders Among Adults in Denmark

JAMA Psychiatry

Original Investigation COVID-19 and Risk for Mental Disorders Among Adults in Denmark Article PDF

JAMA Psychiatry

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2023

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2023.1265?guestAccessKey=786460a7-b83b-4c40-acf2-65163da08338&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=052423

About The Study: In this Danish nationwide cohort study, overall risk of new-onset mental disorders in SARS-CoV-2–positive individuals did not exceed the risk among individuals with negative test results (except for those age 70 and older). However, when hospitalized, patients with COVID-19 had markedly increased risk compared with the general population, but comparable to risk among patients hospitalized for non–COVID-19 infections. Future studies should include even longer follow-up time and preferentially include immunological biomarkers to further investigate the impact of infection severity on postinfectious mental disorder sequelae.

Authors: Daniel Kondziella, M.D., D.M.Sc., Dr. Philos., of Rigshospitalet and the University of Copenhagen, and Michael E. Benros, M.D., of Copenhagen University Hospital in Copenhagen, are the corresponding authors.

(10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2023.1265)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #