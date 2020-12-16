COVID-19 and the Future of Higher Education / FB Live Event

COVID-19 has changed the higher education landscape. Technological innovation, the disruption of business models, and an increase in social inequality have been vivid features of the pandemic. Where will it go from here?

Join experts in the field for a Facebook Live discussion, Dec. 17, 6:00 pm EST, on the current state of higher education and what the future holds.

JOIN:

https://www.facebook.com/jhunursing

Panelists include:

Dr. Keshia Pollack Porter

Vice Dean for Faculty

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Dr. Stephen Gange

Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs

Johns Hopkins University

Dr. Keith Martin

Executive Director

Consortium of Universities for Global Health

Dr. Ann Kurth

Dean, and Linda Koch Lorimer Professor

Yale University School of Nursing

Dr. Theo Farrell

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education)

University of Wollongong, Australia

Moderated by:

Patricia Davidson

Dean and Professor

Johns Hopkins School of Nursing

Join through Facebook

Thursday, December 17, 2020

6:00pm EST

https://www.facebook.com/events/392324648645295/