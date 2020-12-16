COVID-19 and the Future of Higher Education / FB Live Event

COVID-19 has changed the higher education landscape. Technological innovation, the disruption of business models, and an increase in social inequality have been vivid features of the pandemic. Where will it go from here?
Join experts in the field for a Facebook Live discussion, Dec. 17, 6:00 pm EST, on the current state of higher education and what the future holds.
JOIN:
https://www.facebook.com/jhunursing
Panelists include:
Dr. Keshia Pollack Porter
Vice Dean for Faculty
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Dr. Stephen Gange
Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs
Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Keith Martin
Executive Director
Consortium of Universities for Global Health
Dr. Ann Kurth
Dean, and Linda Koch Lorimer Professor
Yale University School of Nursing
Dr. Theo Farrell
Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education)
University of Wollongong, Australia
Moderated by:
Patricia Davidson
Dean and Professor
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Join through Facebook
Thursday, December 17, 2020
6:00pm EST
https://www.facebook.com/events/392324648645295/