Coronavirus News Source

COVID-19 Antibodies Persist at Least Nine Months After Infection

19-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT, by Imperial College London
favorite_border

Newswise — Testing of an entire Italian town shows antibody levels remain high nine months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Researchers from the University of Padua and Imperial College London tested more than 85 percent of the 3,000 residents of Vo', Italy, in February/March 2020 for infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and tested them again in May and November 2020 for antibodies against the virus.

The team found that 98.8 percent of people infected in February/March showed detectable levels of antibodies in November, and there was no difference between people who had suffered symptoms of COVID-19 and those that had been symptom-free. The results are published today in Nature Communications.

Antibody levels were tracked using three 'assays' - tests that detect different types of antibodies that respond to different parts of the virus. The results showed that while all antibody types showed some decline between May and November, the rate of decay was different depending on the assay.

The team also found cases of antibody levels increasing in some people, suggesting potential re-infections with the virus, providing a boost to the immune system.

Lead author Dr Ilaria Dorigatti, from the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis and the Abdul Latif Jameel Institute for Disease and Emergency Analytics (J-IDEA) at Imperial, said: "We found no evidence that antibody levels between symptomatic and asymptomatic infections differ significantly, suggesting that the strength of the immune response does not depend on the symptoms and the severity of the infection.

"However, our study does shows that antibody levels vary, sometimes markedly, depending on the test used. This means that caution is needed when comparing estimates of infection levels in a population obtained in different parts of the world with different tests and at different times."

Professor Enrico Lavezzo, from the University of Padua, said: "The May testing demonstrated that 3.5 percent of the Vo' population had been exposed to the virus, even though not all of these subjects were aware of their exposure given the large fraction of asymptomatic infections.

"However, at the follow-up, which was performed roughly nine months after the outbreak, we found that antibodies were less abundant, so we need to continue to monitor antibody persistence for longer time spans."

The team also investigated the infection status of household members, to estimate how likely an infected member is to pass on the infection within the household. Their modelling suggests that there was a probability of about 1 in 4 that a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 passes the infection to a family member and that most transmission (79 percent) is caused by 20 percent of infections.

This finding confirms that there are large differences in the number of secondary cases generated by infected people, with the majority of infections generating no further infections and a minority of the infections generating a large number of infections.

The large differences in how one infected person may infect others in the population suggests that behavioural factors are key for epidemic control, and physical distancing, as well as limiting the number of contacts and mask wearing, continue to be important to reduce the risk of transmitting the disease, even in highly vaccinated populations.

The team's dataset, which includes the results of the two mass PCR testing campaigns conducted in February and March and the antibody survey conducted in May and then again in November, also allowed them to tease apart the impact of various control measures.

They showed that, in the absence of case isolation and short lockdowns, manual contact tracing alone would not have been enough to suppress the epidemic.

Project lead Professor Andrea Crisanti, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial and the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of Padua, said: "Our study also shows that manual contact tracing - the search for positive individuals on the basis of known and declared contacts - would have had a limited impact on the containment of the epidemic, had it not been accompanied by a mass screening."

Dr Dorigatti added: "It is clear that the epidemic is not over, neither in Italy nor abroad. Moving forward, I think that it is of fundamental importance to continue administering first and second vaccine doses as well as to strengthen surveillance including contact tracing. Encouraging caution and limiting the risk of acquiring SARS-CoV-2 will continue to be essential."

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Nature Communications

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Immunology Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus Nature (journal)
KEYWORDS
Infectious/Emerging Diseases Public Health COVID-19 Immunology
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6013
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Survey Shows Rise in Vaccine Hesitancy in Ghana
 University of Southampton

Research led by the University of Southampton into the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana, West Africa has concluded that vaccine hesitancy has seen a small, but significant increase over the last three months.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Sociologists to Explore Topics of Racism, White Supremacy, Nationalism, Critical Race Theory, and More at ASA Virtual Annual Meeting, Aug. 6-10; Press Registration Open
 American Sociological Association (ASA)

Thousands of sociologists whose work provides insights on vital topics such as race and racism, white nationalism, critical race theory, impacts of the pandemic, and issues confronting Asian-Americans, will meet at the American Sociological Association’s Virtual Annual Meeting, August 6-10. Approximately 900 sessions featuring over 3,000 research papers are open to the press.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Common COVID-19 Antibiotic No More Effective Than Placebo
 University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

A UC San Francisco study has found that the antibiotic azithromycin was no more effective than a placebo in preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among non-hospitalized patients, and may increase their chance of hospitalization, despite widespread prescription of the antibiotic for the disease.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Newswise: 270851_web.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
COVID-19 Antibodies Persist at Least Nine Months After Infection
 Imperial College London

Testing of an entire Italian town shows antibody levels remain high nine months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Mathematical Models and Computer Simulations Are the New Frontiers in COVID-19 Drug Trials
 University of Waterloo

Researchers are using computer models to simulate COVID-19 infections on a cellular level - the basic structural level of the human body.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Novel Coronavirus Discovered in British Bats
 University of East Anglia

A coronavirus related to the virus that causes Covid-19 in humans has been found in UK horseshoe bats - according to new collaborative research from the University of East Anglia, ZSL (Zoological Society of London), and Public Health England (PHE).

Comment
Newswise: Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Scientists from three national labs have published a comprehensive study that – alongside other recent, complementary studies of coronavirus proteins and genetics – represents the first step toward developing treatments for COVID-19.

Comment
Newswise: sleep.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Research Shows Insufficient or Poor-Quality Sleep Can Be an Important Factor Between Stress, Diet
 Bowling Green State University

While a good night’s sleep won’t cure everything, it helps more than you might think.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 8:40 AM EDT
COVID-19 Made Unequal Access to Food Worse, Study Suggests
 Ohio State University

Long before COVID-19, low-income people had few options for buying healthy, fresh food. New research showed that pandemic only made the situation worse.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6013

close
2.36283