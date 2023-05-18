 

JAMA Network Open

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.14350?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=051923

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is an online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

 

About The Study: In this case-control surveillance study of more than 100,000 pregnancies, COVID-19 booster vaccination in pregnancy was not associated with spontaneous abortion. These findings support the safety of recommendations for COVID-19 booster vaccination, including in pregnant populations. 

Authors: Elyse O. Kharbanda, M.D., M.P.H., of HealthPartners Institute in Minneapolis, is the corresponding author. 

 

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.14350)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Journal Link: JAMA Network Open

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Network Open

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases OBGYN Public Health Vaccines Women's Health Coronavirus JAMA All Journal News
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Booster Vaccination early pregnancy
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest Coronavirus News

Recommended For You