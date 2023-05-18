JAMA Network Open

Original Investigation COVID-19 Booster Vaccination in Early Pregnancy and Surveillance for Spontaneous Abortion Article PDF

About The Study: In this case-control surveillance study of more than 100,000 pregnancies, COVID-19 booster vaccination in pregnancy was not associated with spontaneous abortion. These findings support the safety of recommendations for COVID-19 booster vaccination, including in pregnant populations.

Authors: Elyse O. Kharbanda, M.D., M.P.H., of HealthPartners Institute in Minneapolis, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.14350)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

