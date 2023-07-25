Jennifer Horney, professor and founding director of the University of Delaware's epidemiology program, can talk about the recent wave of COVID-19 cases that hit Japan and the Dominican Republic and an uptick in cases here in the United States. Horney, core faculty with UD's Disaster Research Center, has been one of the leading sources on the pandemic. She focuses on the impacts of natural disasters on public health, as well as linkages between disaster planning and the actions communities and individuals take to prepare, respond and recover and recently published "The COVID-19 Response: The Vital Role of the Public Health Professional," which emphasizes the critical roles that the public health workforce played on the frontlines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.