Newswise — Newcastle University researchers discovered that individuals suffering from post-Covid exhaustion had three crucial areas of their nervous system functioning insufficiently. Tiredness is a prevalent long Covid symptom.

This development may result in improved treatment and diagnostic methods for the condition, and the group is already making headway in their research, having recently initiated a study. They have commenced the recruitment of participants to assess the efficacy of a TENS machine, which is frequently employed for pain management during childbirth, in mitigating exhaustion in individuals with long Covid.

Scientists at Newcastle University conducted various neurophysiological and behavioral examinations on individuals experiencing post-Covid fatigue, comparing them to those without fatigue. Their findings revealed that people with post-Covid exhaustion demonstrated reduced activity in three distinct areas of the nervous system. This research has been documented in Brain Communications.

They found:

a slower reaction in specific areas of the brain because of underactivity in specific cortical circuits

an imbalance in the autonomic nervous system – the network of nerves that regulates unconscious body processes such as blood pressure and the rate of breathing was found to be impaired. This can have wide-ranging effects on several different body processes.

muscle abnormalities - muscle fibres became more easily fatigued after exercise than in people without post-COVID fatigue.

According to Dr. Demetris Soteropoulos, the Senior Lecturer in Motor Systems Neuroscience at Newcastle University, who spearheaded the research, "The objective tests' aberrations indicate that long Covid fatigue is a quantifiable ailment, and these evaluations may eventually aid in comprehending how alterations in the nervous system contribute to fatigue."

Long Covid and fatigue

Approximately 1.9 million individuals, roughly 2.9% of the UK population, are believed to be affected by long Covid, with nearly half of them citing fatigue as their main symptom. Despite most people recovering relatively quickly and not experiencing severe illness after contracting Covid, some continue to encounter long-term issues following their recovery, even if they were not severely ill initially.

The research team administered various non-invasive behavioral and neurophysiological tests to a cohort of 37 volunteers with post-Covid fatigue. These results were juxtaposed with those of 52 control subjects of comparable age and sex, who were also subjected to the same tests. The assessments utilized a total of 33 datasets, including the startle reaction time test, electrocardiogram, and transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Dr. Anne Baker, a Research Associate and co-author of the paper, commented, "We are aware that numerous individuals have faced skepticism or even disbelief when disclosing their long Covid symptoms. Hence, by providing an unbiased measure, we can assist medical practitioners in offering ongoing support."

Natalie Maffitt, a Research Assistant and co-author of the study, stated, "Building on these discoveries, we are commencing trials at Newcastle University to assess if the autonomic nervous system can be regulated to alleviate symptoms of post-Covid fatigue."

"We are exploring a non-intrusive technique that entails attaching an earpiece to the tragus on the ear and transmitting mild electrical impulses to the vagus nerve via a TENS machine. This method is well-known for its use in pain management during childbirth."

Dr. Mark Baker, Senior Clinical Lecturer at Newcastle University, will oversee this investigation, which will evaluate the treatment's impact by gauging markers of inflammation in the blood, which are correlated with exhaustion in other ailments. The study will also assess whether the therapy improves fatigue symptoms.

The team is exploring whether the application of low-intensity electric currents to the skin surrounding the ear, which stimulates the vagus nerve, can alleviate fatigue symptoms in patients who have had Covid, drawing from earlier research into other long-term illnesses associated with exhaustion.

Dr. Baker emphasized the significance of conducting a meticulous study to determine the effectiveness of this treatment. "The potential is enormous, which is why it is critical to undertake a rigorous investigation to establish whether it is effective or not," he stated.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 who reside in the Newcastle-upon-Tyne region in the United Kingdom and suffer from post-COVID fatigue can learn more about participating in the new trial by visiting the Covid Fatigue website.

REFERENCE: Neural Dysregulation in Post-COVID Fatigue. Anne M.E. Baker, Natalie J. Maffitt, Alessandro Del Vecchio, Katherine M. McKeating, Mark R. Baker, Stuart N. Baker and Demetris S. Soteropoulos. Brain Communications. https://doi.org/10.1093/braincomms/fcad122