Coronavirus News Source

COVID-19 kept our parks busy, but not everyone ventured outside

28-May-2021 1:35 PM EDT, by University of Queensland
favorite_border

Newswise — Public use of parks and reserves increased only slightly during last year's COVID-19 national lockdown despite gyms and sports facilities shutting down, a University of Queensland study found.

UQ School of Biological Sciences PhD candidate Violeta Berdejo-Espinola surveyed 1000 people in Brisbane, measuring their use of urban green space and the benefits people associated with visiting the areas during lockdown.

"People all around Brisbane, myself included, noticed a boom in park use in 2020, but while more people ventured into local parks, many folks were left indoors," Ms Berdejo-Espinola said.

"Thirty-six per cent of people increased their use of city green spaces, yet at the same time, 26 per cent reduced it - there was a great deal of flux during this time.

"As an avid green space user and runner, I noticed plenty of people that I had to dodge - kids on bikes, people walking and running, doing yoga, or reading a book.

"If you were already using green spaces frequently, chances are you significantly reduced your use of them - maybe because there were too many people to dodge.

"It was the same story if you were older - you might not have wanted to go to parks as often as you once did, which is concerning because staying isolated at home can have negative health implications."

The research also found that lockdown periods greatly motivated those who had never really visited Brisbane's parks before.

"Forty-five per cent of people who weren't previous users of urban green spaces started to use them for the first time during the restrictions period," Ms Berdejo-Espinola said.

"It seemed these people were finally discovering that our city's parks are excellent for fostering good mental health during stressful times and realised they're a highly effective nature-based coping mechanism.

"Programs exist across the globe where GPs are prescribing nature to people, and Brisbanites were naturally discovering these anxiety-reducing effects."

Fellow author Professor Richard Fuller said careful planning meant Brisbane was well-endowed with high-quality green spaces.

"Brisbane's comparative abundance of usable green spaces has undoubtedly played a role in helping our population through the crisis," he said.

"Yet it is concerning that many people actually reduced their park use during the lockdowns.

"Programs to help everyone benefit from the health and wellbeing effects of natural spaces will help Brisbane achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11 - making inclusive, resilient, and sustainable cities.

"COVID-19 is changing the way we're using green spaces, and now is the perfect time to place the human health benefits of urban green spaces at the forefront of our urban planning policies."

###

The research has been published in People and Nature (DOI: 10.1002/pan3.10218).

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: COVID-19 kept our parks busy, but not everyone ventured outside

Credit: Violeta Berdejo-Espinola

Caption: A young woman wearing a mask in a busy park.

Newswise: COVID-19 kept our parks busy, but not everyone ventured outside

Credit: Violeta Berdejo-Espinola

Caption: A young woman running through Highgate Hill in Brisbane, Australia.

CITATIONS

People and Nature

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Exercise and Fitness Nature Sports Coronavirus Nature (journal)
KEYWORDS
Social/Behavioral Science Mental Health Sports/Recreation Exercise
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5726
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 1-Jun-2021 5:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 28-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 1-Jun-2021 5:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: 266208_web.jpg
Released: 28-May-2021 1:35 PM EDT
COVID-19 kept our parks busy, but not everyone ventured outside
 University of Queensland

Public use of parks and reserves increased only slightly during last year's COVID-19 national lockdown despite gyms and sports facilities shutting down, a University of Queensland study found.

Comment
Released: 28-May-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Data from 45 million mobile users further shows poorer people less able to stay at home COVID rules
 Taylor & Francis

People living in deprived, less affluent neighborhoods spent less time indoors at home during lockdown, according to a study that tracked data from millions of mobile phone users across the United States.

Comment
Newswise: graphic-Ali-Tyyeb-CSULA.png
Released: 28-May-2021 1:15 PM EDT
First Responders for Mental Health Challenges
California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Mental Health First Aid training program empowers CSU faculty to become mental health allies for students.

Comment
Newswise: 266191_web.jpg
Released: 28-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Helping doctors manage COVID-19
 University of Waterloo

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo is capable of assessing the severity of COVID-19 cases with a promising degree of accuracy.

Comment
Released: 28-May-2021 12:40 PM EDT
Researchers Discover Drug that Blocks Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Mice
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

A small molecule STING agonist was highly protective against the virus that causes COVID-19 and likely other coronaviruses

Comment
Released: 28-May-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Researchers Create Machine Learning Model to Predict Treatment with Dialysis or Death for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai researchers create a machine learning model to determine COVID-19 patients most at risk for treatment requiring dialysis or critical illness leading to death.

Comment
Released: 27-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Results of the COLCORONA study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine
 Universite de Montreal

Colchicine could be considered as a treatment for non-hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 by PCR test and at risk of complications

Comment
Newswise: LJI and Synbal, Inc. partner to develop better COVID-19 models
Released: 27-May-2021 6:05 PM EDT
LJI and Synbal, Inc. partner to develop better COVID-19 models
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

The La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) is partnering with Synbal, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company based in San Diego, CA, to develop multi-gene, humanized mouse models for COVID-19 research. The research at LJI will be led by Professor Sujan Shresta, Ph.D., a member of the Institute’s Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research.

Comment
Released: 27-May-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Factors associated with racial/ethnic group-based medical mistrust, perspectives on COVID-19 vaccine
 JAMA - Journal of the American Medical Association

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5726

close
1.46861