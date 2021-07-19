Coronavirus News Source

COVID-19 Made Unequal Access to Food Worse, Study Suggests

Low-income people relied on dollar stores, local grocers
Ohio State University
19-Jul-2021 8:40 AM EDT, by Ohio State University
favorite_border

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – When COVID-19 hit, affluent Columbus residents responded by taking significantly fewer trips to large grocery and big-box stores, apparently ordering more online and stocking up when they did go out to shop.

With fewer options available to them, low-income people had to double down on what they had always done: regular trips to the local dollar stores and small groceries to get their family’s food. 

That’s the conclusion of a new study that analyzed traffic to Columbus grocery sellers before, during and after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dollar stores and small local grocers in neighborhoods housing mostly low-income people of color didn’t see as much of a decline in customers during the lockdown as did large grocery and big-box stores, said Armita Kar, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in geography at The Ohio State University.  

“Most low-income people still had to shop for groceries in person during the COVID lockdowns and may not have had the economic ability to stock up on food,” Kar said. 

“They took fewer trips to mid- and high-end grocery stores outside their neighborhood and continued to go regularly to the stores that were nearest to them, which were the dollar stores and local grocers.” 

The problems faced by poor people during the pandemic lockdown were not new, said study co-author Huyen Le, assistant professor of geography at Ohio State. 

“COVID-19 exacerbated the existing problems of unequal access to food for low-income people,” Le said. 

The study was published online recently in the journal Applied Geography

The researchers used anonymized and aggregated cell phone location data to analyze 2020 travel patterns to nearly all Columbus area grocery stores (393 in total) during pre-lockdown (Jan 6 - March 15), lockdown (March 16 – April 19) and initial reopening (April 20 – May 31). 

The goal was to find out how different kinds of grocery stores were affected by the lockdown and how travel to stores differed between high- and low-income neighborhoods. 

Results showed that mid- and high-end grocery stores and big-box food retailers in the city saw their in-person customer levels plunge when COVID-19 lockdowns began, presumably because their mostly affluent clientele could shop online and stock up on supplies, so they went to stores less often. 

But dollar stores and smaller independent grocers, particularly in low-income neighborhoods and those housing people of color, saw only a small decline in their customer levels during the lockdown. 

When the initial reopening occurred in April, the larger grocery stores and big-box retailers saw their customer numbers recover quickly – with an important caveat. 

Most of the returning customers lived in the immediate area, results showed. Customers who used to come from longer distances – often from low-income neighborhoods – did not return in the same numbers, Kar said. 

“We believe the transportation options for people in low-income neighborhoods were limited,” she said. “Public transit was still less regular, and some may not have been able to combine work and shopping trips as they once did.” 

COVID-19 exposed many of the inequalities in our food system in a way that made them harder to ignore, said study co-author Harvey Miller, professor of geography and director of Ohio State’s Center for Urban and Regional Analysis

“The rich and poor were mostly shopping at different food stores before COVID-19, and those differences became even more stark when the lockdown came,” Miller said. 

And these results point to the need to support better food shopping options for low-income people living in food deserts, Le said, so they don’t have to rely on dollar stores. 

“Dollar stores mostly offer packaged and highly processed foods that aren’t healthy,” Le said.

“Policymakers should examine ways to provide better shopping options for people in low-income areas, so they have better access to healthy foods.” 

Other co-authors on the study, both from Ohio State, were Yasuyuki Motoyama, assistant professor of city and regional planning, and Andre Carrel, assistant professor of civil, environmental and geodetic engineering. 

#

 

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Applied Geography

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Economics Nutrition Poverty Public Health Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
food access Food Desert COVID -19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6029
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:40 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Newswise: Early CHIS 2021 Data Estimates Show how Californians Dealt With COVID-19
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:55 PM EDT
Early CHIS 2021 Data Estimates Show how Californians Dealt With COVID-19
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

With California state vaccination rates slowing, and guidelines on mask wearing and social gatherings changing, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) has released new data from the 2021 California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) that sheds light on Californians’ views on getting the vaccine and following suggested safety protocols.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:20 PM EDT
专家提醒：妙佑医疗国际专家在奥运会期间发表医疗评论
 Mayo Clinic

明尼苏达州罗切斯特 — 妙佑医疗国际专家可在整个奥运会期间就从COVID-19疫情对训练和比赛的影响到运动员可能面临伤病的各种问题发表评论。

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Vaccine acceptance higher in developing nations than U.S.
 Cornell University

Willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine was considerably higher in developing countries than in the United States and Russia, according to new research.
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
تنبيه من الخبراء: خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق على دورة الألعاب الأولمبية
 Mayo Clinic

مدينة روتشستر، ولاية مينيسوتا — خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق طوال دورة الألعاب الأولمبية حول كل شيء بدءًا من تأثيرات جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) على التدريب والمنافسة إلى الإصابات التي قد يتعامل معها الرياضيون.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Alerta dos especialistas: os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos
 Mayo Clinic

Os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos, desde os impactos da pandemia de COVID-19 nos treinamentos e na competição em si, até as lesões que podem ser sofridas pelos atletas.

Comment
Newswise: DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:40 PM EDT
DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
 DePaul University

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
 George Washington University

A new GW study of COVID-19 shutdowns in the United States reveals pronounced disparities in air pollution — with disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still experiencing more exposure to a harmful air pollutant compared to wealthier, white communities.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Strong Immune Response Underlies Acute Kidney Injury Related to COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 resembles sepsis-caused kidney injury, and the immune response triggered by the infection plays a pivotal role. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, also suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction — a loss of function in cellular energy production — is commonly found in kidney injury related to COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
10 Reasons to Put the COVID-19 Vaccine on Your Back-to-School List
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Starting the COVID-19 vaccination process in July and August can prepare teens and young adults for a safe school year and protect children who can’t be vaccinated.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6029

close
2.03142