Coronavirus News Source

COVID-19 Made Unequal Access to Food Worse, Study Suggests

Low-income people relied on dollar stores, local grocers
Ohio State University
19-Jul-2021 8:40 AM EDT, by Ohio State University
favorite_border

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – When COVID-19 hit, affluent Columbus residents responded by taking significantly fewer trips to large grocery and big-box stores, apparently ordering more online and stocking up when they did go out to shop.

With fewer options available to them, low-income people had to double down on what they had always done: regular trips to the local dollar stores and small groceries to get their family’s food. 

That’s the conclusion of a new study that analyzed traffic to Columbus grocery sellers before, during and after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dollar stores and small local grocers in neighborhoods housing mostly low-income people of color didn’t see as much of a decline in customers during the lockdown as did large grocery and big-box stores, said Armita Kar, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in geography at The Ohio State University.  

“Most low-income people still had to shop for groceries in person during the COVID lockdowns and may not have had the economic ability to stock up on food,” Kar said. 

“They took fewer trips to mid- and high-end grocery stores outside their neighborhood and continued to go regularly to the stores that were nearest to them, which were the dollar stores and local grocers.” 

The problems faced by poor people during the pandemic lockdown were not new, said study co-author Huyen Le, assistant professor of geography at Ohio State. 

“COVID-19 exacerbated the existing problems of unequal access to food for low-income people,” Le said. 

The study was published online recently in the journal Applied Geography

The researchers used anonymized and aggregated cell phone location data to analyze 2020 travel patterns to nearly all Columbus area grocery stores (393 in total) during pre-lockdown (Jan 6 - March 15), lockdown (March 16 – April 19) and initial reopening (April 20 – May 31). 

The goal was to find out how different kinds of grocery stores were affected by the lockdown and how travel to stores differed between high- and low-income neighborhoods. 

Results showed that mid- and high-end grocery stores and big-box food retailers in the city saw their in-person customer levels plunge when COVID-19 lockdowns began, presumably because their mostly affluent clientele could shop online and stock up on supplies, so they went to stores less often. 

But dollar stores and smaller independent grocers, particularly in low-income neighborhoods and those housing people of color, saw only a small decline in their customer levels during the lockdown. 

When the initial reopening occurred in April, the larger grocery stores and big-box retailers saw their customer numbers recover quickly – with an important caveat. 

Most of the returning customers lived in the immediate area, results showed. Customers who used to come from longer distances – often from low-income neighborhoods – did not return in the same numbers, Kar said. 

“We believe the transportation options for people in low-income neighborhoods were limited,” she said. “Public transit was still less regular, and some may not have been able to combine work and shopping trips as they once did.” 

COVID-19 exposed many of the inequalities in our food system in a way that made them harder to ignore, said study co-author Harvey Miller, professor of geography and director of Ohio State’s Center for Urban and Regional Analysis

“The rich and poor were mostly shopping at different food stores before COVID-19, and those differences became even more stark when the lockdown came,” Miller said. 

And these results point to the need to support better food shopping options for low-income people living in food deserts, Le said, so they don’t have to rely on dollar stores. 

“Dollar stores mostly offer packaged and highly processed foods that aren’t healthy,” Le said.

“Policymakers should examine ways to provide better shopping options for people in low-income areas, so they have better access to healthy foods.” 

Other co-authors on the study, both from Ohio State, were Yasuyuki Motoyama, assistant professor of city and regional planning, and Andre Carrel, assistant professor of civil, environmental and geodetic engineering. 

#

 

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Applied Geography

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Economics Nutrition Poverty Public Health Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
food access Food Desert COVID -19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6016
16-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Antibiotic Prescriptions for Kids Plummet During Pandemic
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Study finds that medications prescribed for children dropped by more than a quarter during the first eight months of the pandemic compared to the previous year, with the steepest declines in infection-related medicines like antibiotics and cough-and-cold drugs.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Mayo Research Provides Insights Into High-Risk Younger Demographics for Severe COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Using data from 9,859 COVID-19 infections, Mayo Clinic researchers have new insights into risk factors for younger populations, some of which differ significantly from their older counterparts. People younger than 45 had a greater than threefold increased risk of severe infection if they had cancer or heart disease, or blood, neurologic or endocrine disorders, the research found. These associations were weaker in older age groups. The study was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Comment
Newswise: The Push for Healthy Communities
Released: 19-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The Push for Healthy Communities
 California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

See ways the CSU is ensuring its community members have equal access to health care.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Novel Autoantibody Adds Fuel to COVID-19 “Firestorm” of Inflammation, Blood Clots
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Researchers at Michigan Medicine have discovered another functional autoantibody in COVID-19 patients that contributes to the disease’s development and the “firestorm” of blood clots and inflammation it induces. The autoantibody makes it harder for the body to degrade neutrophil extracellular traps, the toxic webs of DNA and proteins produced by overactive immune cells at heightened levels in COVID patients.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Survey Shows Rise in Vaccine Hesitancy in Ghana
 University of Southampton

Research led by the University of Southampton into the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana, West Africa has concluded that vaccine hesitancy has seen a small, but significant increase over the last three months.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Sociologists to Explore Topics of Racism, White Supremacy, Nationalism, Critical Race Theory, and More at ASA Virtual Annual Meeting, Aug. 6-10; Press Registration Open
 American Sociological Association (ASA)

Thousands of sociologists whose work provides insights on vital topics such as race and racism, white nationalism, critical race theory, impacts of the pandemic, and issues confronting Asian-Americans, will meet at the American Sociological Association’s Virtual Annual Meeting, August 6-10. Approximately 900 sessions featuring over 3,000 research papers are open to the press.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Common COVID-19 Antibiotic No More Effective Than Placebo
 University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

A UC San Francisco study has found that the antibiotic azithromycin was no more effective than a placebo in preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among non-hospitalized patients, and may increase their chance of hospitalization, despite widespread prescription of the antibiotic for the disease.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Newswise: 270851_web.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
COVID-19 Antibodies Persist at Least Nine Months After Infection
 Imperial College London

Testing of an entire Italian town shows antibody levels remain high nine months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Mathematical Models and Computer Simulations Are the New Frontiers in COVID-19 Drug Trials
 University of Waterloo

Researchers are using computer models to simulate COVID-19 infections on a cellular level - the basic structural level of the human body.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6016

close
1.60194