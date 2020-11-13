Coronavirus News Source

COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

All coronavirus-related content published in Annals is free
13-Nov-2020
Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine.

1. Insights From Rapid Deployment of a "Virtual Hospital" as Standard Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been disrupting traditional health care operations by overwhelming system resource capacity, but also has created opportunities for care innovation. Researchers from Atrium Health describe the development and rapid deployment of a virtual hospital program, Atrium Health hospital at home (AH-HaH), within a large health care system.

During their study, 1,477 patients with COVID-19 received care through a virtual observation unit (VOU) and/or a virtual acute care unit (VACU) with a median stay of 11 days. Of these, 1,293 patients received care in the VOU, and 40 patients required inpatient hospitalization. Of those 40 patients, 16 spent time in the ICU, 7 required ventilator support, and two died during hospital admission. In total, 184 patients were ever admitted to the VACU, in which 22 percent required respiratory inhaler or nebulizer treatments, 22 percent used supplemental oxygen, and 13 percent (24 patients) were admitted as an inpatient to a conventional hospital.

The researchers note that their study has limitations, such as needing patients with a working telephone and ability to comply with monitoring protocols. Overall, virtual hospital programs have the potential to provide health systems with additional inpatient capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
2. Sixty-Day Outcomes Among Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

Although characteristics and in-hospital outcomes for persons with COVID-19 have been well described, less is known about the longer-term outcomes of hospitalized patients. Authors from the University of Michigan Health System and The Michigan Hospital Medicine Safety Collaborative describe 60-day postdischarge clinical, financial, and mental health outcomes of patients with COVID-19.

The authors reviewed patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at 38 participating hospitals and found nearly one in three patients died during hospitalization or within 60 days of discharge. For most patients who survived, ongoing morbidity, including the inability to return to normal activities, physical and emotional symptoms, and financial loss, was common. Adverse events after COVID-19 hospitalization are common and the authors emphasize that policies and clinical and research programs targeting these are much needed.
Released: 13-Nov-2020 4:15 PM EST
First published peer reviews of the WHO solidarity trials
 MIT Press

Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 (RR:C19) is an open-access overlay journal published by the MIT Press that accelerates peer review of COVID-19-related research preprints.

Released: 13-Nov-2020 4:00 PM EST
Interactive virtual reality emerges as a new tool for drug design against COVID-19
 University of Bristol

Bristol scientists have demonstrated a new virtual reality [VR] technique which should help in developing drugs against the SARS-CoV-2 virus - and enable researchers to share models and collaborate in new ways.

Newswise: Researchers Identify Promising New Compounds to Potentially Treat Novel Coronaviruses
Released: 13-Nov-2020 3:40 PM EST
Researchers Identify Promising New Compounds to Potentially Treat Novel Coronaviruses
 University of Maryland Medical Center

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have discovered new drug compounds to potentially treat the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This finding could lead to the development of new broad-spectrum antiviral drugs that target viruses such as influenza, Ebola and coronaviruses.

Released: 13-Nov-2020 3:35 PM EST
Study: Respiratory Failure in COVID-19 Usually Not Driven by Cytokine Storm
 Washington University in St. Louis

A study from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis showed that, contrary to expectations, most people with severe COVID-19 do not suffer from unbridled inflammation. The findings suggest that anti-inflammatory therapies may not be helpful for most COVID-19 patients.

Released: 13-Nov-2020 2:55 PM EST
What Does President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Mean for the Pandemic?
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

President-elect Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19 and Prepare for Future Global Threats lays out robust and actionable steps that will help the United States end the pandemic, according to Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.

Released: 13-Nov-2020 1:45 PM EST
Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss New Jersey Using New Quick-Result COVID-19 Testing
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Released: 13-Nov-2020 12:40 PM EST
The COVID-19 pandemic: How US universities responded
 George Mason University

As the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States, universities were forced to make difficult operational decisions to help slow the spread of the disease and protect their students, faculty, staff, and community members.

Released: 13-Nov-2020 12:30 PM EST
Chemists discover the structure of a key coronavirus protein
 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT chemists have determined the molecular structure of a protein found in the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Released: 13-Nov-2020 12:15 PM EST
Some U.S. states hit harder by COVID-19 food insecurity
 University of Illinois College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES)

Food insecurity in America is reaching an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic. But large regional differences exist in the severity of the impact.

