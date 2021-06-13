Coronavirus News Source

COVID-19 Pandemic Drinking: Increases Among Women, Black Adults, and People with Children

Research Society on Alcoholism
13-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT, by Research Society on Alcoholism
favorite_border

Newswise — Risky drinking has been a public health concern in the U.S. for decades, but the significant increase in retail alcohol sales following COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders in particular raised red flags for alcohol researchers. New research has assessed changes in alcohol drinking patterns from before to after the enactment of stay-at-home orders. These results and others will be shared at the 44th annual scientific meeting of the Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA), which will be held virtually this year from the 19th - 23rd of June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been doing alcohol research for more than 10 years, with a focus on linking drinking patterns with short- and long-term health and social consequences,” said Carolina Barbosa, a health economist at the non-profit research institute RTI International. “Several studies have showed increased alcohol use and related problems after natural disasters and other large events, such as Hurricane Katrina and the terrorist attacks of September 11 — an increase mainly explained by the stress of the events and anxiety about the future.”

Yet the scale and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic have been greater than those events, she added. “While data were released that showed an increase in retail alcohol sales, we did not know if that meant people were consuming more or stockpiling alcohol,” she said. “We also did not know if drinking patterns had changed, and if so, for whom. We do know that feeling socially isolated, a possible effect of physical distancing, can worsen symptoms of anxiety or depression, which may prompt risky drinking.”

These concerns led Barbosa and her colleagues to conduct two alcohol-consumption surveys during 2020 that were representative of the adult U.S. civilian non-institutionalized population. The first survey in May asked about drinking and related factors between February and April of 2020 (before and after the enactment of stay-at-home orders). NIAAA commissioned Dr. Barbosa’s team to field a second survey in December to ask the same individuals first surveyed in May about their drinking during July and November to evaluate how drinking behaviors had changed throughout the pandemic period.

“Our first survey showed overall increases in alcohol consumption and risky drinking in the early phase of the pandemic period,” said Barbosa. “By April, we saw increased alcohol use overall and more individuals showing risky drinking, especially for certain groups – such as women, people with minor children in the home, and Black adults – when compared to pre-pandemic drinking. Our follow-up survey confirmed these patterns of increased alcohol consumption, suggesting early increases in alcohol consumption have been maintained during the pandemic period, especially in those groups identified early in the pandemic: women, Black adults, and people with children. We also found that people who said they use alcohol to cope with stress or problems increased their drinking more during the pandemic period than people who did not use alcohol to cope.”

Barbosa said these results show that public-health monitoring of alcohol consumption during the pandemic is warranted. “Policy makers should increase public awareness of drinking guidelines and the consequences of drinking above those guidelines,” she said. “They also need to consider the potential public-health impacts of loosened alcohol-sales restrictions – such as relaxing home delivery, allowing curbside pickup of alcohol, and permitting cocktails-to-go from restaurants and bars – at times like these when people are under extra strain. Further, it is very important to monitor alcohol consumption and alcohol-attributable harms – such as emergency-department visits for certain types and complications of alcoholic liver diseases – both during and following the COVID-19 crisis, which could help optimize interventions and improve disaster preparedness and responses in the future.”

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

44th Annual RSA Scientific Meeting

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Alcohol and Alcoholism Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Race and Ethnicity Women's Health Coronavirus Public Health
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 pandemic Alcohol Consumption Drinking increased drinking Women Black adults people with children stay-at-home order alcohol sales Social Isolation Anxiety Depression Stress
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
2.99264