Newswise — A joint effort between the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) and projects funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has made AACN’s free “COVID-19 Pulmonary, ARDS and Ventilator Resources” online course available in Spanish.

The Spanish version of the course will bring vital respiratory care education to nurses and other healthcare providers providing care to critically ill patients with COVID-19 in Central America, in addition to other USAID COVID-19 response-related efforts.

Throughout the 4.5-hour course, learners are immersed in real-world intensive care unit scenarios, while interactive elements encourage the development of safe and effective practices. The course consists of four modules that cover:

Analyzing arterial blood gas (ABG) and managing patients’ oxygen delivery including oxygenation and ventilation Caring for patients with acute respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) Administering care for patients requiring endotracheal intubation or invasive mechanical ventilation, and troubleshooting ventilators Managing patients on mechanical ventilation, including spontaneous awakening trials, neuromuscular blockade, prevention of complications, weaning from ventilation, and extubation

The course was translated into Spanish and will be offered free of charge as part of the work by the USAID-funded Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC) project and is being hosted by Sustaining Technical and Analytical Resources (STAR) project partner, the University of California, San Francisco, Center for Health Equity in Surgery and Anesthesia. The Spanish-language version of “COVID-19 Pulmonary, ARDS and Ventilator Resources” is available on the Open Critical Care Learning Management System site.

“COVID-19 Pulmonary, ARDS and Ventilator Resources” was initially developed by teams of experts at AACN. Since its launch in March 2020, more than 139,000 healthcare professionals have accessed the English-language course.

The English-language version of the course and other COVID-19 resources are also available at no cost, after registering for a free account, on the AACN website:

About STAR: The Sustaining Technical and Analytic Resources (STAR) project is a five-year cooperative agreement funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development under Agreement No. 7200AA18CA00001, beginning May 1, 2018. It is implemented by the Public Health Institute (PHI), in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University (JHU), University of California San Francisco (UCSF), and the Consortium of Universities for Global Health (CUGH).

About EpiC: EpiC is a global cooperative agreement (7200AA19CA00002) led by FHI 360 with core partners Right to Care, Palladium International, Population Services International (PSI), and Gobee Group.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with more than 130,000 members and over 200 chapters in the United States.

