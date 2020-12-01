Coronavirus News Source

Covid-19 shutdowns disproportionately affected low-income black households

1-Dec-2020 12:45 PM EST, by Princeton University
favorite_border

Newswise — PRINCETON, N.J.--The alarming rate at which Covid-19 has killed Black Americans has highlighted the deeply embedded racial disparities in the U.S. health care system.

Princeton researchers now report that low-income Black households also experienced greater job loss, more food and medicine insecurity, and higher indebtedness in the early months of the pandemic compared to white or Latinx low-income households.

Published in the journal Socius, the paper provides the first systematic, descriptive estimates of the early impacts of Covid-19 on low-income Americans. The findings paint a picture of a deepening crisis: between March and mid-June 2020, an increasing number of low-income families reported insecurity. Then they took on more debt to manage their expenses.

The paper used data from "Fresh EBT," a budgeting app for families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, to provide the first systematic, descriptive estimates of the early impacts of Covid-19 on low-income Americans.

"Media coverage has focused on the racially disparate effects of Covid-19 as a disease, but we were interested in the socioeconomic effects of the virus, and whether it tracked a similar pattern," said study co-author Adam Goldstein, assistant professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton's School of Public and International Affairs.

"It became clear that while all low-income households struggled in the early months of the pandemic, Black households in America were disproportionately affected. Even among low-income populations, there is a marked racial disparity in people's vulnerability to this crisis," said study co-author Diana Enriquez, a doctoral candidate in Princeton's Department of Sociology.

Enriquez and Goldstein set out to determine the economic impacts of Covid-19 on Americans of lesser means and the racial disparities within that socioeconomic group. They investigated a set of factors related to families' ability to satisfy basic needs including job loss, debt, housing instability, and food and medicine insecurity.

The researchers directly surveyed people who utilize the SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. Study participants, who were already low-income and benefits-eligible before Covid-19, were surveyed through between the end of March and mid-June. Goldstein and Enriquez chose this time period because shutdowns were already beginning to affect Americans' economic livelihoods, but their economic status had not yet been completely transformed.

People were queried about their current and perceived status related to employment, housing, food and medicine accessibility, and debt load. For example, respondents were asked if they had stable housing, and if they believed their housing would be stable after that 30-day period.

They found that people who receive government assistance experienced pronounced effects in all areas except housing. Nearly 35% of all respondents reported losing their jobs by mid-June.

Financial strain and debt accrual also worsened significantly: 67% of people said they skipped paying a bill at the beginning of the shutdown. In each survey wave between the end of April and mid-June, 77% of households reported missing a bill or rent payment. And, despite being covered by SNAP, 54% of people said they skipped meals, relied on family or friends for food, or visited a food pantry due to the Covid-19 shutdown. By the end of the month, this figure rose to 64%.

When the researchers looked at the data by race, it became clear that low-income Black households fared worse than low-income White households on average. Low-income Latinx respondents fared worse than White households on some indicators, but not on others.

At the beginning of the April 2020, 30% of Black respondents reported that they or someone in their household had lost work during the shutdown. By the end of the month, that number increased to 48%. Likewise, 80% of Black households also reported taking on more debt to cover their bills by the end of April. In mid-June, rates of new debt were similar for Black and Latinx households (more than 80%), while approximately 70% of White households reported new debt.

"The survey results really reinforce the extent to which the Covid-19 crisis has kneecapped those households who were already in a tenuous position near the poverty line. Research shows that these types of debts and unpaid bills -- even small ones -- can compound over time and trap low-income households in a cycle of financial distress," Goldstein said.

"Even in a miraculous scenario where the pandemic ends in a few months and low-wage workers are rehired, tens of millions of households will still find themselves stuck in a financial hole without additional infusions of economic relief," he said.

The authors outline the study's limitations and possible future research avenues. First, the researchers focused on the prevalence of these insecurities, not their severity. They did not measure how many meals were being skipped, for example, or the compounding effects of additional debt. This, as well as other forms of insecurity like access to healthcare or treatment for Covid-19, could be addressed in future work.

###

The paper, "COVID-19's Socio-Economic Impact on Low-Income Benefit Recipients: Early Evidence from Tracking Surveys," was published online at Socius in November 2020.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Socius: Sociological Research for a Dynamic World

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Healthcare Poverty Public Health Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Health Care Public Health Socioeconomics Employment Poverty/Wealth
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4178
Released: 1-Dec-2020 7:15 PM EST
@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo
 Middle Tennessee State University

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 7:10 PM EST
American College of Surgeons calls on Congress to prevent CMS Medicare Physician Fee Schedule from taking effect
 American College of Surgeons (ACS)

The Medicare Physician Fee Schedule released today by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will harm patients and further destabilize a health care system already under severe strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: UNLV Immunologist on the Differences Between Two Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates
Released: 1-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
UNLV Immunologist on the Differences Between Two Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Millions around the world have waited for news about a COVID-19 vaccine, regarding it as the beginning of the end for the global pandemic and a herald for the eventual return to “normal life.” Recent announcements from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna that their respective late-stage vaccine trials have shown a 90% or better effectiveness rate have received international applause, excitement furthered with estimates that doses could be ready as early as December.

Comment
Newswise: Why Older Adults Should Shop from Home While the Pandemic is Surging
Released: 1-Dec-2020 4:50 PM EST
Why Older Adults Should Shop from Home While the Pandemic is Surging
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Leslie M. Kantor, professor and chair of the Department of Urban-Global Public Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health, talks about the new data from Public Health England, the country’s national health service, and explains why even the most independent seniors should avoid grocery shopping at this stage of the pandemic and how to use technology and help from family and friends.

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 4:05 PM EST
Primary Care in a Pandemic: Spotting Mental Health Needs and More
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

The number of people dealing with mental distress caused by enduring months of pandemic, economic disruption and political turmoil is rising fast. And America’s primary care clinics are the front line for many of those mental health concerns. A new online toolkit aims to help primary care clinics cope with this influx, and draw from the expertise of mental health specialists and researchers.

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 3:50 PM EST
New Study Finds Possible Link Between Sight-Threatening Eye Infection and Coronavirus
American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

Researchers are warning of a possible link between a rare and devastating eye infection and COVID-19.

Comment
Newswise: Phase Change Materials (PCM) technologies will be critical to the cold transport and storage of new COVID-19 vaccines.
Released: 1-Dec-2020 3:30 PM EST
Phase Change Materials (PCM) technologies will be critical to the cold transport and storage of new COVID-19 vaccines.
Arizona State University (ASU)

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 2:40 PM EST
The claim that COVID-19 vaccines will cause more severe disease through antibody-dependent enhancement is not yet supported
 Newswise

ADE has not been shown to occur in individuals that received COVID-19 vaccines to date.

Comment
Newswise: 250197_web.jpg
Released: 1-Dec-2020 1:55 PM EST
Mechanism of action of chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 infection
 Bentham Science Publishers

The recent serious outbreak of Covid19 has affected (November 13, 2020) 53,796,098 people worldwide, resulting in 37,555,669 recovered, 1,310,250 deaths (Figure 1), and a large number of open cases.

Comment
Newswise: Supercomputers Help Model Potential SARS-CoV2 Protease Inhibitors for COVID-19
Released: 1-Dec-2020 1:55 PM EST
Supercomputers Help Model Potential SARS-CoV2 Protease Inhibitors for COVID-19
 University of California San Diego

A team of researchers recently created a pharmacophore model and conducted data mining of the database of drugs approved by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to find potential inhibitors of papain-like protease of SARS-CoV2, one of the main viral proteins responsible for COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4178

close
1.30942