Coronavirus News Source

COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution

Disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still exposed to disproportionately high levels of health harming nitrogen dioxide
George Washington University
20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT, by George Washington University
favorite_border

Newswise — WASHINGTON (July 20, 2021)—A new study of COVID-19 shutdowns in the United States reveals pronounced disparities in air pollution — with disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still experiencing more exposure to a harmful air pollutant compared to wealthier, white communities. This first-of-a-kind study published today by researchers at the George Washington University looks at how air pollution changed after schools and businesses shut down in March 2020 in attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“New York and other major urban areas had cleaner air as many commuters and others stayed off the roads,” Gaige Kerr, the lead researcher on the study and a research scientist at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, said. “At the same time, our study shows that an air pollutant called nitrogen dioxide was still disproportionately higher in marginalized, mostly Latino and Black neighborhoods.” 

Nitrogen dioxide is formed when fossil fuels such as coal, oil, gas or diesel are burned at high temperatures. Cars, trucks and buses are the largest source of nitrogen dioxide emissions in urban areas followed by stationary sources, including power plants and factories.

With support from NASA, the researchers used data from a recently launched satellite orbiting the earth called the TROPOspheric Monitoring Instrument, along with ground measurements of pollution, to estimate nitrogen dioxide levels both before and after COVID-19 shutdowns. This method allowed the researchers to zoom in and compare one neighborhood’s pollution level to another in urban areas throughout the U.S. They then used demographic data to compare how nitrogen dioxide levels changed for different population sub-groups.

While previous studies have documented the inequity in air pollution exposure using models or spatially limited networks of ground monitors, this study relied on both observational and spatially complete satellite data to reveal how these inequities persisted during the unparalleled changes in human activity during COVID-19, the authors said.

The team found that changes in human activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely less passenger vehicle traffic, resulted in lower nitrogen dioxide levels among the vast majority of urban areas.

Yet even that sharp decrease was not large enough to eliminate the racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in exposure to this traffic-related pollutant. Marginalized, minority communities still experienced nitrogen dioxide levels during the shutdowns that, in some cities, were 50% higher than pre-pandemic levels in the nearby highest income and mostly white communities, Kerr said.

The researchers linked the biggest drops in nitrogen dioxide pollution during COVID-19 shutdowns to a community’s proximity to highways and interstates. Kerr says that marginalized urban areas are also more likely to be located near interstates, where traffic is responsible for a large portion of urban nitrogen dioxide pollution and other forms of pollution.

For example, in New York, the largest reductions in nitrogen dioxide were found near the convergence of the George Washington Bridge and Major Deegan Expressway, an area that also has a heavy concentration of industries. The largest drops in Atlanta were located in the southwest part of the city near the airport and several major roadways. In Detroit, the biggest reduction in nitrogen dioxide occurred on the west shores of the Detroit River, where several interstates and the Ambassador Bridge, a busy U.S.-Canadian border crossing, come together. While passenger vehicle traffic dropped on these highways, heavy-duty trucking was less affected by the pandemic, and, along with other emission sources, continued contributing to high pollution levels in nearby communities.

Previous research by the senior author of the paper, Susan C. Anenberg, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at GW, shows that nitrogen dioxide triggers millions of serious asthma attacks worldwide and may cause children to develop asthma for the first time.

Other evidence indicates that exposure to air pollution, including nitrogen dioxide, may increase the likelihood of people getting very sick or dying from COVID-19. Researchers also know that COVID-19 disproportionately strikes minority communities.

“With new satellite data, we can actually observe how pollution levels differ between neighborhoods within cities and track changes over time,” Anenberg said. “Our research shows how individual behavior change won’t solve environmental injustice. We need long-term policy solutions to reduce emissions and help keep people healthy, especially those living in disadvantaged neighborhoods.”

Policies aimed at reducing traffic related emissions — such as public transportation and widespread use of electric cars — may not be enough to reduce the nitrogen dioxide pollution in disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods, the authors note. Policymakers who want to reduce the disparities in air pollution across demographic subgroups should also target other sources of pollution that are found in disadvantaged neighborhoods, such as heavy-duty trucking.

”This study shows that an unparalleled pandemic and an unprecedented drop in emissions were not large enough to clean the air for poor, minority neighborhoods,” Kerr said. “Urgent action is need to reduce or eliminate these disparities, protect public health, and advance environmental justice.”

The study, “COVID-19 Pandemic Reveals Persistent Disparities in Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution,” was published online July, 20, 2021 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. In addition to Kerr and Anenberg, the research team included Daniel L. Goldberg, an air quality scientist also at GW.

-GW-

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

PNAS

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Environmental Health Pollution Poverty Public Health Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus Staff Picks PNAS
KEYWORDS
Air Pollution Urban Air Pollution COVID-19 lockdown COVID-19 Environmental Health Public Health Racial Disparities Minorities Minority Health Urban Areas New York City Washington D.C. Boston Atlanta Detroit Nitrogen Dioxide Nitrogen Dioxide and Asthma George Washington University GWU
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6038
Released: 21-Jul-2021 5:00 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
So. California ECMO Consortium Supports Patients on Life Support During Pandemic
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Many ICU Staff Have Experienced Mental Health Conditions in COVID-19 Pandemic
 Imperial College London

A high proportion of staff working in intensive care units during the COVID-19 pandemic have experienced mental health conditions, according to a new study.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 gives the immune system a hard time
 Deutsches Primatenzentrum

SARS-CoV-2 still poses major challenges to mankind. The frequent emergence of mutant forms makes the threat posed by the virus difficult to predict.

Comment
Newswise: Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

A new study looks at building the needed communication network and the investment of resources necessary to sustain wastewater surveillance systems during a public health emergency, such as COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Monoclonal Antibodies Help COVID-19 Patients Avoid Hospitalization
 Mayo Clinic

In a large observational study, Mayo Clinic researchers have shown that two monoclonal antibodies administered separately helped prevent hospitalization in high-risk patients who became infected with COVID-19. The study also showed more hospitalizations were observed among patients with more comorbidities. The findings appear in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Comment
Newswise: 271141_web.jpg
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Traditional Japanese Food May Hold Building Blocks of COVID-19 Treatments
 Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology

Natto, a fermented soybean dish often served for breakfast in Japan, originated at the turn of the last millennium but may hold an answer to a modern problem: COVID-19, according to a new study based on cell cultures.

Comment
Newswise: Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
Released: 21-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
 Hackensack Meridian Health

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) honored Lisa Tank, M.D., chief medical officer, Hackensack University Medical Center with “Hometown Hero” Award for her guidance and leadership to medical staff through the pandemic and for developing critical COVID-19 patient care guidelines to treat the virus, as well as establishing a patient office-hours program for families to connect with each patient via iPads.

Comment
Newswise: Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
Released: 21-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT
Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
 Florida Atlantic University

Researchers are the first to model COVID-19 completion versus cessation in clinical trials using machine learning algorithms and ensemble learning. They collected 4,441 COVID-19 trials from ClinicalTrials.gov to build a testbed with 693 dimensional features created to represent each clinical trial. These computational methods can predict whether a COVID-19 clinical trial will be completed or terminated, withdrawn or suspended. Stakeholders can leverage the predictions to plan resources, reduce costs, and minimize the time of the clinical study.

Comment
Newswise: Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
Released: 21-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
 American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)

A designated proning team -- composed of about 70 OR nurses, OR assistants and outpatient physical therapists -- became a key part of the COVID-19 care provided by Massachusetts General Hospital, responding around-the-clock to patients who needed turning and allowing critical care clinicians to focus on other aspects of care.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6038

close
2.68083