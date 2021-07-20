Coronavirus News Source

COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution

Disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still exposed to disproportionately high levels of health harming nitrogen dioxide
George Washington University
20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT, by George Washington University
favorite_border

Newswise — WASHINGTON (July 20, 2021)—A new study of COVID-19 shutdowns in the United States reveals pronounced disparities in air pollution — with disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still experiencing more exposure to a harmful air pollutant compared to wealthier, white communities. This first-of-a-kind study published today by researchers at the George Washington University looks at how air pollution changed after schools and businesses shut down in March 2020 in attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“New York and other major urban areas had cleaner air as many commuters and others stayed off the roads,” Gaige Kerr, the lead researcher on the study and a research scientist at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, said. “At the same time, our study shows that an air pollutant called nitrogen dioxide was still disproportionately higher in marginalized, mostly Latino and Black neighborhoods.” 

Nitrogen dioxide is formed when fossil fuels such as coal, oil, gas or diesel are burned at high temperatures. Cars, trucks and buses are the largest source of nitrogen dioxide emissions in urban areas followed by stationary sources, including power plants and factories.

With support from NASA, the researchers used data from a recently launched satellite orbiting the earth called the TROPOspheric Monitoring Instrument, along with ground measurements of pollution, to estimate nitrogen dioxide levels both before and after COVID-19 shutdowns. This method allowed the researchers to zoom in and compare one neighborhood’s pollution level to another in urban areas throughout the U.S. They then used demographic data to compare how nitrogen dioxide levels changed for different population sub-groups.

While previous studies have documented the inequity in air pollution exposure using models or spatially limited networks of ground monitors, this study relied on both observational and spatially complete satellite data to reveal how these inequities persisted during the unparalleled changes in human activity during COVID-19, the authors said.

The team found that changes in human activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely less passenger vehicle traffic, resulted in lower nitrogen dioxide levels among the vast majority of urban areas.

Yet even that sharp decrease was not large enough to eliminate the racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in exposure to this traffic-related pollutant. Marginalized, minority communities still experienced nitrogen dioxide levels during the shutdowns that, in some cities, were 50% higher than pre-pandemic levels in the nearby highest income and mostly white communities, Kerr said.

The researchers linked the biggest drops in nitrogen dioxide pollution during COVID-19 shutdowns to a community’s proximity to highways and interstates. Kerr says that marginalized urban areas are also more likely to be located near interstates, where traffic is responsible for a large portion of urban nitrogen dioxide pollution and other forms of pollution.

For example, in New York, the largest reductions in nitrogen dioxide were found near the convergence of the George Washington Bridge and Major Deegan Expressway, an area that also has a heavy concentration of industries. The largest drops in Atlanta were located in the southwest part of the city near the airport and several major roadways. In Detroit, the biggest reduction in nitrogen dioxide occurred on the west shores of the Detroit River, where several interstates and the Ambassador Bridge, a busy U.S.-Canadian border crossing, come together. While passenger vehicle traffic dropped on these highways, heavy-duty trucking was less affected by the pandemic, and, along with other emission sources, continued contributing to high pollution levels in nearby communities.

Previous research by the senior author of the paper, Susan C. Anenberg, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at GW, shows that nitrogen dioxide triggers millions of serious asthma attacks worldwide and may cause children to develop asthma for the first time.

Other evidence indicates that exposure to air pollution, including nitrogen dioxide, may increase the likelihood of people getting very sick or dying from COVID-19. Researchers also know that COVID-19 disproportionately strikes minority communities.

“With new satellite data, we can actually observe how pollution levels differ between neighborhoods within cities and track changes over time,” Anenberg said. “Our research shows how individual behavior change won’t solve environmental injustice. We need long-term policy solutions to reduce emissions and help keep people healthy, especially those living in disadvantaged neighborhoods.”

Policies aimed at reducing traffic related emissions — such as public transportation and widespread use of electric cars — may not be enough to reduce the nitrogen dioxide pollution in disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods, the authors note. Policymakers who want to reduce the disparities in air pollution across demographic subgroups should also target other sources of pollution that are found in disadvantaged neighborhoods, such as heavy-duty trucking.

”This study shows that an unparalleled pandemic and an unprecedented drop in emissions were not large enough to clean the air for poor, minority neighborhoods,” Kerr said. “Urgent action is need to reduce or eliminate these disparities, protect public health, and advance environmental justice.”

The study, “COVID-19 Pandemic Reveals Persistent Disparities in Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution,” was published online July, 20, 2021 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. In addition to Kerr and Anenberg, the research team included Daniel L. Goldberg, an air quality scientist also at GW.

-GW-

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

PNAS

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Environmental Health Pollution Poverty Public Health Race and Ethnicity Coronavirus Staff Picks
KEYWORDS
Air Pollution Urban Air Pollution COVID-19 lockdown COVID-19 Environmental Health Public Health Racial Disparities Minorities Minority Health Urban Areas New York City Washington D.C. Boston Atlanta Detroit Nitrogen Dioxide Nitrogen Dioxide and Asthma George Washington University GWU
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6027
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:20 PM EDT
专家提醒：妙佑医疗国际专家在奥运会期间发表医疗评论
 Mayo Clinic

明尼苏达州罗切斯特 — 妙佑医疗国际专家可在整个奥运会期间就从COVID-19疫情对训练和比赛的影响到运动员可能面临伤病的各种问题发表评论。

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Vaccine acceptance higher in developing nations than U.S.
 Cornell University

Willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine was considerably higher in developing countries than in the United States and Russia, according to new research.
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
تنبيه من الخبراء: خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق على دورة الألعاب الأولمبية
 Mayo Clinic

مدينة روتشستر، ولاية مينيسوتا — خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق طوال دورة الألعاب الأولمبية حول كل شيء بدءًا من تأثيرات جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) على التدريب والمنافسة إلى الإصابات التي قد يتعامل معها الرياضيون.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Alerta dos especialistas: os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos
 Mayo Clinic

Os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos, desde os impactos da pandemia de COVID-19 nos treinamentos e na competição em si, até as lesões que podem ser sofridas pelos atletas.

Comment
Newswise: DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:40 PM EDT
DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
 DePaul University

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
 George Washington University

A new GW study of COVID-19 shutdowns in the United States reveals pronounced disparities in air pollution — with disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still experiencing more exposure to a harmful air pollutant compared to wealthier, white communities.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Strong Immune Response Underlies Acute Kidney Injury Related to COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 resembles sepsis-caused kidney injury, and the immune response triggered by the infection plays a pivotal role. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, also suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction — a loss of function in cellular energy production — is commonly found in kidney injury related to COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
10 Reasons to Put the COVID-19 Vaccine on Your Back-to-School List
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Starting the COVID-19 vaccination process in July and August can prepare teens and young adults for a safe school year and protect children who can’t be vaccinated.

Comment
Newswise: UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
 University at Albany, State University of New York

Comment
Newswise: Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It
 Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

A new study co-authored by a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School identified behavioral patterns associated with reluctance among some adults for taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The study, conducted among adults in China, suggests that information about the vaccination behaviors of people whom one personally knows can be more influential in changing the individual’s vaccine hesitancy than information about vaccine use among the general public.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6027

close
1.40264