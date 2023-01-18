Newswise — In this study of 1,832 U.S. adults, the risk of reporting symptoms for 28 or more days after COVID-19 onset was significantly higher in participants who were unvaccinated at the time of infection and those who reported moderate or severe acute illness symptoms. At six months after onset, participants had significantly higher risk of pulmonary, diabetes, neurological, and mental health encounters versus pre-infection baseline.

Authors: Stephanie A. Richard, Ph.D., of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.51360)