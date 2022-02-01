Research Alert

The February 2022 edition of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is now available and features leading research in toxicology. Manuscripts in the areas of developmental and reproductive toxicology, environmental toxicology, and more are included in this month’s issue, which opens with a Forum article on “COVID-19 Therapeutics and Vaccines: A Race to Save Lives.”

Two Tox Spotlights also are included in this month’s issue and highlight impactful research in toxicology:

For these articles and other novel research in toxicology, including neurotoxicology and organ-specific toxicology, please read the February 2022 issue of ToxSci.

