Coronavirus News Source

Cedars-Sinai

COVID-19 Uptick Triggers Concern

At Cedars-Sinai, Most New COVID-19 Patients Are Young Adults Who Skipped Vaccination; Healthcare Professionals Urge All to Get the Shot, Stop the Spread
14-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT, by Cedars-Sinai contact patient services
favorite_border

Los Angeles (July 14, 2021)  -- A month after the governor eased pandemic restrictions, it feels almost like a normal summer in Southern California's crowded restaurants, airplanes and beaches.

 But it's a different feeling in the Ruth and Harry Roman Emergency Departmentwith physicians and nurses concerned that many are prematurely celebrating the end of the pandemic.

During the past two weeks, the Cedars-Sinai Emergency Department team has seen a sevenfold increase in patients who have been treated for COVID-19-related issues.

"Less than a month ago we were seeing one or two cases a day related to COVID-19 symptoms, but within the last two weeks, that number has risen to seven to 15 cases," said Sam Torbati, MD, co-chair and medical director of the Emergency Department.

Torbati is particularly concerned because the recent patients have been predominantly unvaccinated people 20-40 years old who would not have gotten sick if they had been vaccinated. The result is a slight increase in hospitalizations.

"Get a vaccine. It's safe, it's effective. It's a responsibility that everybody has to themselves, their family members, and to their community, not to become the next spreader of this highly contagious virus," Torbati said.

Caroline Goldzweig, MD, chief medical officer of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Network, echoed Torbati's concerns. She said that urgent care centers also are seeing an increase in unvaccinated patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

"The vaccine is still the most powerful tool we have to prevent an infection from the virus that causes COVID-19," she said.

In addition to protecting one's own family and friends, getting vaccinated is a "thank you" to frontline medical professionals who have been stretched to the limit during the past 16 months.

"Our team's morale can take a hit when we see so many young and unvaccinated people getting sick," Torbati said. "When you see a sevenfold increase in any disease in your community, you have to raise your eyebrow. With COVID-19, we've had experience, we know what spikes look like and when we have to look into it to understand the underlying cause, this is one we are watching."

The situation is the same in the Emergency Department at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

"We're concerned that this is occurring about one week after the Fourth of July, when many people gathered together. We also are concerned that this is related to the Delta variant," said David Watkins, MSN, RN, director of the Emergency Department.

As of June 12, the Delta variant made up nearly half of all variants in L.A. County and is responsible for 1 in every 5 new infections across the country. Of those in L.A. County who contracted the Delta variant, 89% had not been vaccinated. 

"All viruses are constantly mutating all the time," said Michael Ben-Aderet, MD, associate medical director of Hospital Epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai. "So, the more virus you have circulating, the more mutations you're going to have. The Delta variant came out of a massive COVID-19 surge in India. The Alpha variant came out of a massive surge in the United Kingdom. Vaccination is really the key to putting the brakes on and stopping mutation. Those people who aren't vaccinated need to be responsible, disclose that to others, wear that mask, and get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Cedars-Sinai is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at no charge at convenient pop-up locations:

July 14, 3–6 p.m., Children's Institute, 7226 Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90003

July 20, 3-6 p.m., Children's Institute, 9527 S Main St., Los Angeles, CA, 90003

July 21, 3-6 p.m., Children's Institute, 9022 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90044

July 22, 9 a.m-12 p.m., Wilshire Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90020

July 29, 3-6 p.m., Children's Institute, 1522 E. 102nd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90002

Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Graff Lab, 1038 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015

Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Wilshire Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90020

Current Cedars-Sinai patients also can make COVID-19 vaccination appointments by opening their My CS-Link™ app or calling 1-855-427-5465. All Californians also can visit the California Department of Public Health's My Turn website to find a nearby clinic.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: What to Do With Your Vaccination Card

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: COVID-19 Uptick Triggers Concern

Credit: Photo by Cedars-Sinai.

Caption: Sam Torbati, MD.

Newswise: COVID-19 Uptick Triggers Concern

Credit: Photo by Cedars-Sinai.

Caption: Caroline Goldzweig, MD

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus Staff Picks Local - California Local - LA Metro
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Ruth and Harry Roman Emergency Department Emergency Department Sam Torbati, MD Vaccine Caroline Goldzweig, MD unvaccinated covid-19 symptoms Delta variant


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5981
Newswise: COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

A study shows for the first time that people with cirrhosis who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccination gain important protection against more serious outcomes like hospitalization and death. At the same time, however, the vaccines offer less protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and take longer to take effect in this population.

Comment
Newswise: Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
 University of Vermont

Findings from an international multicenter trials showed that while a full dose of heparin didn't statistically significantly lower incidence of the primary composite of death, mechanical ventilation or ICU admission compared with low-dose heparin, therapeutic heparin did reduce the odds of all-cause death by 78 percent.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:20 PM EDT
University of Chicago Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees
 University of Chicago Medical Center

The University of Chicago Medical Center will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce, joining other hospitals across the country that have looked at the data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Short Chain Fatty Acids: An “ACE in the Hole” Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection
 University of Fukui

Scientists find that short chain fatty acids can be used to reduce susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and mortality from COVID-19

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded covid-19-uptick-triggers-concern
VIDEO
Released: 14-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
COVID-19 Uptick Triggers Concern
 Cedars-Sinai

A month after the governor eased pandemic restrictions, it feels almost like a normal summer in Southern California's crowded restaurants, airplanes and beaches.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
Released: 14-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
 Chulalongkorn University

As the COVID-19 outbreaks continue to skyrocket with new clusters in numerous dark red areas in many provinces across the country, a research team led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sanchai Payungporn, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, has, therefore, accelerated the development of the innovative COVID-19 screening kits – “COVID-19 SCAN” that are convenient, fast, inexpensive, with efficiency, accuracy close to the Real-time PCR standards mandated by the Ministry of Public Health.

Comment
13-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Study Finds “Thriving Gap” Between Students Who Attended High School Remotely Versus in Person
 American Educational Research Association (AERA)

New research finds that high school students who attended school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered socially, emotionally, and academically compared with those who attended in person.

Comment
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:55 PM EDT
The impact of COVID-19 on food-shopping behavior for food-insecure populations
 University of Connecticut

The COVID-19 pandemic changed just about every aspect of normal life, including how we bought food.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists repurpose cancer and seizure medications to aid in the fight against COVID-19
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
Scientists repurpose cancer and seizure medications to aid in the fight against COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Two teams of researchers using the Advanced Photon Source identified existing drugs — one used to treat cancer, the other an anti-seizure medication — that may work as treatments for COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5981

close
1.75481