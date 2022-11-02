Newswise — A study out of Ireland has finally shed light on a question that many parents and caregivers have shared since the start of the pandemic: how COVID lockdown could affect their children. Results showed that many “lockdown babies” may be faster to crawl, but slower to develop social communication skills as compared to their pre-pandemic peers.

Dr. Lacey Ellis, Program Director of the Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development at Ochsner Health, can comment on the study’s findings, highlight key takeaways for concerned parents, and discuss how the results compare to what she has seen on the ground.