COVID Vaccine Distribution Under New Management: Live Expert Panel for January 27, 2PM ET

21-Jan-2021 6:05 PM EST, by Newswise
Topic: Experts will discuss and take questions on COVID-19 vaccine distribution under the new Biden Administration. 

Journalists and editors are invited to attend this live virtual event and ask questions either on camera or we can relay your questions to the panelists. Register to attend and receive the on-demand recording after the session is concluded. 

When: Wednesday, January 27, 2PM-3PM EDT

This live event will also be recorded and transcribed for use by media and communicators after it is concluded. All registered participants will receive a copy of the transcript, so even if you can't make this event, we recommend you register.

Healthcare Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus U.S. Politics
Newswise: SrikanthMicroNeedlePatch-1.jpg
Released: 22-Jan-2021 3:30 PM EST
No more needles?
 Washington University in St. Louis

Blood draws are no fun.They hurt. Veins can burst, or even roll — like they’re trying to avoid the needle, too.Oftentimes, doctors use blood samples to check for biomarkers of disease: antibodies that signal a viral or bacterial infection, such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, or cytokines indicative of inflammation seen in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and sepsis.

20-Jan-2021 11:10 AM EST
UK public supports usage of tracking technology and immunity passports in global pandemic
 University of Bristol

New research suggests the majority of people in the UK are willing to use privacy-encroaching tracking technology and support the introduction of ‘immunity passports’ to protect themselves and others in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Released: 22-Jan-2021 1:55 PM EST
Covid lockdown loneliness linked to more depressive symptoms in older adults
 University of Exeter

Loneliness in adults aged 50 and over during the COVID-19 lockdown was linked to worsening depressive and other mental health symptoms, according to a large-scale online study.

Newswise: Maternal-fetal medicine physician and expectant mom receives COVID-19 vaccine
Released: 22-Jan-2021 1:05 PM EST
Maternal-fetal medicine physician and expectant mom receives COVID-19 vaccine
 University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

At 30 weeks pregnant, most women would be putting the finishing touches on the nursery, rounding up remaining baby gear, and packing their hospital bag. But Jacqueline Parchem, MD, was faced with an additional task – deciding whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite limited data for pregnant women.

Released: 22-Jan-2021 12:40 PM EST
Patients of Asian and black backgrounds more likely to die from COVID, large study reveals
 Queen Mary University of London

Patients of Asian and black backgrounds suffered disproportionate rates of premature death from COVID-19, according to a study of 1,737 patients by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust.

Released: 22-Jan-2021 12:05 PM EST
Full-dose blood thinners decrease need for life support and improved outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in international trial
 University of Manitoba

Clinical trial finds that full-dose treatment with blood thinner reduces need for vital organ support in ICUs in moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Released: 22-Jan-2021 11:55 AM EST
Rhesus macaques develop promising immune response to SARS-CoV-2
 University of California, Davis

In a promising result for the success of vaccines against COVID-19, rhesus macaque monkeys infected with the human coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 developed protective immune responses that might be reproduced with a vaccine.

Newswise: Vitamin D: An Important Factor for Overall Health
Released: 22-Jan-2021 11:45 AM EST
Vitamin D: An Important Factor for Overall Health
 Rush University Medical Center

Essential for bone health, immune response and even memory and thinking, vitamin D may also be linked to preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

