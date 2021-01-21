COVID Vaccine Distribution Under New Management: Live Expert Panel for January 27, 2PM ET

Topic: Experts will discuss and take questions on COVID-19 vaccine distribution under the new Biden Administration.

Journalists and editors are invited to attend this live virtual event and ask questions either on camera or we can relay your questions to the panelists. Register to attend and receive the on-demand recording after the session is concluded.

Who:

TBA

When: Wednesday, January 27, 2PM-3PM EDT

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room

Registration for media, as well as colleagues from participating Newswise member institutions

This live event will also be recorded and transcribed for use by media and communicators after it is concluded. All registered participants will receive a copy of the transcript, so even if you can't make this event, we recommend you register.