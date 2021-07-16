Coronavirus News Source

COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.  

Panelists will be asked questions such as...

  • Cases have risen from an average nationally of about 10k per day to now 40k in the last few days: how has "reopening" and lifting of mask mandates fueled this increase?
  • Reports are that upwards of 95% of new infections and 99% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated: how can these hold-outs be convinced? 
  • Could a new variant get past the vaccines? 
  • How have the demographic impacts changed - are minorities and people living in poverty still disproportionately affected?

Media: Do you have some questions? Feel free to email them to [email protected] or bring them to the panelists on camera during the event.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Eleanor Wilson, MD, MHS, Associate Professor of Medicine, Institute of Human Virology, a Global Virus Network Center of Excellence at the University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • Dr. Perry Halkitis, Ph.D., MS, MPH, public health psychologist, researcher, educator, and advocate who is Dean and Professor of Biostatistics and Urban-Global Public Health at the School of Public Health at Rutgers University

When: Thursday, July 23, 1PM-2PM EDT 

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room

Released: 16-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Joint Statement of the FLCCC Alliance and British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group on Retraction of Early Research on Ivermectin
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC Alliance)

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group (BIRD), a U.K. based group of medical and scientific experts from over 15 countries, are concerned over the misrepresentation of science in the recent article published in the Guardian regarding the withdrawal of Professor Emeritus Ahmed Elgazzar’s study into ivermectin that was first posted December 16, 2020.

Released: 16-Jul-2021 4:10 PM EDT
利用人工智能筛选3000万种针对SARS-CoV-2的候选药物
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic)的研究人员和合作者利用计算机模拟和人工智能(AI)来筛选3000万种候选药物，这些药物有可能阻断导致COVID-19的SARS-CoV-2病毒。在一篇发表在《Biomolecules》上的论文中，研究人员阐述了他们如何加速药物发现，从而为开展进一步的研究确定最有希望的目标。他们的最终目的是寻找治疗COVID-19的新方法。

Newswise: 3D “Assembloid” Shows How SARS-CoV-2 Infects Brain Cells
Released: 16-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
3D “Assembloid” Shows How SARS-CoV-2 Infects Brain Cells
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine have produced a stem cell model that demonstrates a potential route of entry of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, into the human brain.

Released: 16-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Food Insufficiency Linked to Lack of Mental Health Services During Pandemic
 University of Toronto

A new national study published in Public Health Nutrition on July 15 found that Americans experiencing food insufficiency were three times as likely to lack mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic than those not experiencing food insufficiency.

Newswise: 270778_web.jpg
Released: 16-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
Wildfire Smoke Exposure Linked to Increased Risk of Contracting COVID-19
 Desert Research Institute (DRI)

Wildfire smoke may greatly increase susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from the Center for Genomic Medicine at the Desert Research Institute (DRI), Washoe County Health District (WCHD), and Renown Health (Renown) in Reno, Nev.

Released: 16-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT
No Sign of COVID-19 Vaccine in Breast Milk
 University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

Messenger RNA vaccines against COVID-19 were not detected in human milk, according to a small study by UC San Francisco, providing early evidence that the vaccine mRNA is not transferred to the infant.

Released: 16-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
New UK Study Reveals Extent of Brain Complications in Children Hospitalized with COVID-19
 University of Liverpool

Although the risk of a child being admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 is small, a new UK study has found that around 1 in 20 of children hospitalised with COVID-19 develop brain or nerve complications linked to the viral infection.

Released: 16-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
年轻男性接种COVID-19（2019冠状病毒病）疫苗后出现心肌炎的通报病例极少；疫苗接种仍然重要
Mayo Clinic

年轻男性中在接种第二剂莫德纳 (Moderna) 或辉瑞 (Pfizer) 信使核糖核酸 (mRNA) COVID-19 疫苗后不久有人出现了心肌发炎（即心肌炎）症状，这些罕见病例引起了妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic)研究人员的密切关注。

