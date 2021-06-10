Coronavirus News Source

CSU Campuses Join COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

Newswise — The California State University joins hundreds of colleges across the country in President Biden’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge to urge more young Americans to get vaccinated. At least 21 of the 23 CSU campuses have signed on to the challenge so far, and more are expected to join.  

 The White House and U.S. Department of Education launched this effort in early June as a way to reach younger Americans who are lagging behind in COVID-19 vaccination rates. Participating colleges are asked to commit to three key actions to help get their campus communities vaccinated: engaging every student, faculty and staff member; organizing their college communities; and delivering vaccine access for all. 

 “The CSU continues to strongly encourage all members of our respective university communities to receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “I urge all students—and their families—to actively do their part to protect their community.” 

 The CSU has been a leader in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to help the state achieve its vaccination and immunity goals. The university hosted several public vaccination sites on its campuses across the state, in addition to partnering with national pharmacies to offer pop-up clinics for its campus communities.  

On April 22, the CSU announced plans to implement a fall 2021 term COVID-19 vaccination requirement upon FDA approval of one or more of the vaccines. The proposed policy—still in development—would require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before accessing any campus facilities.  

All institutions who sign up and take the pledge will be listed on the White House website, and the administration will feature Vaccine Champion Colleges throughout the summer in social media, events and remarks. Campus partners are asked to share successes with the hashtags #COVIDCollegeChallenge and #WeCanDoThis on social media.   

