Newswise — (Carson, CA) In partnership with Rite Aid, California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) is once again hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic for CSUDH students, faculty, staff, and the public. The campus and Rite Aid previously held pop-up clinics in May, June, and September of 2021.

The walk-in clinic will take place February 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in CSUDH’s Extended Education building. A team of Rite Aid health professionals will administer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (first or second doses), single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and boosters.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. To schedule an appointment, visit https://vaccination.as.me.

In December, the CSU announced that students and employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a third dose booster, by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after the final dose of the original vaccine (whichever comes later). CSUDH is partnering with Rite Aid to bring these clinics to campus to make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Parking will be free in CSUDH Parking Lot 3, which is adjacent to the Extended Education building and easily accessible from Victoria Street at Tamcliff/Toro Center Drive. For a CSUDH campus map and driving directions, visit csudh.edu/visit-us.

For more information, visit csudh.edu/together/vaccine.

