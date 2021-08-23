​California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro released the following statement:

“I applaud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and urge everyone 16 years of age and older to be vaccinated in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its highly infectious Delta variant.

“Since vaccines became available in December 2020, their use has allowed us to begin to return to many of the activities we had missed over the past 18 months, including seeing and engaging with family and friends. To win our nation's fight against the pandemic once and for all, each of us has a role to play and it is imperative that we all do our part.

“Each of our 23 campuses currently offers on-campus vaccination options to CSU students, faculty and staff. Campus community members can also visit myturn.ca.gov to learn of other locations where they can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I thank everyone who is doing their part to protect themselves – and to protect all of us – as our state and nation continue down the path of full economic recovery."

Per acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodstock: “The FDA's approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA's rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product. While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today's milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S."

Regulators are still reviewing Moderna's application for full approval of its vaccine. Per news reports, that decision could take several weeks. Johnson & Johnson is expected to apply soon for full approval.

The California State University announced on July 27, 2021​ that it will require faculty, staff and students who are accessing campus facilities at any university location to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, without waiting for any further action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dates by which faculty, staff and students must certify vaccination will vary by campus due to differences in academic calendars, but all certifications must be completed no later than September 30.​

