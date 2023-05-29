Perinatal Mental Health of Indigenous Pregnant Persons and Birthing Parents During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Sawayra Owais MSc 1, Ryan J. Van Lieshout MD, PhD 1 2https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jogc.2023.04.015

Newswise — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Indigenous individuals during pregnancy and the postpartum (perinatal) period. Despite this, less than 1% of studies examining perinatal mental health during the pandemic included Indigenous persons. The current work examined pandemic-related stressors and depression and anxiety among Indigenous women and mothers attending an Indigenous midwifery clinic.

We found that a fear of COVID-19 infection, parenting and home-schooling children, and lack of support from female relatives and friends were particularly stressful. Despite these stressors, levels of depression (21%) and anxiety (26%) were lower than other groups surveyed during the pandemic and suggest that receiving culturally-supportive care from Indigenous midwives may have played a protective role. Exploring the aspects of culturally-consistent care that may be contributing to the well-being of these Indigenous parents, as well as following them over time could help to optimize their mental health and that of their families.

See the paper here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1701216323003195?dgcid=author

 

 

Journal Link: Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Canada

