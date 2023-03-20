About The Study: The findings of this study suggest a consistent, widespread, and significant decline in activity following the onset of COVID-19 in the United States. Vulnerable populations, including individuals at a lower socioeconomic status and those reporting worse mental health in the early COVID-19 period, were at the highest risk of reduced activity. The researchers found a significant decline in daily step counts that persisted even after most COVID-19–related restrictions were relaxed, suggesting COVID-19 affected long-term behavioral choices. It is currently unknown whether this reduction is steps is clinically meaningful over time. 

Authors: Evan L. Brittain, M.D., M.Sc., of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, is the corresponding author. 

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

