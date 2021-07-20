Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch
DePaul University

DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality

20-Jul-2021 3:40 PM EDT, by DePaul University
favorite_border

CHICAGO — Political science and immigration scholar Kathleen Arnold is a fervent advocate for migrant rights in Chicago. A faculty member at DePaul University for more than a decade, Arnold is the author of five books on displacement, poverty and forced migration. Stepping into a new role as director of DePaul University’s Refugee and Forced Migration Studies program, Arnold discusses how the field of study is shifting to examine climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality.

We see news almost every day about crises involving refugees and migrants—including those displaced by climate change, and many arriving at the U.S. border. What are some of the most pressing issues you see refugees and migrant studies scholars addressing?

Even with new U.S. leadership, there is a lot of concern about detention conditions in countries to which refugees flee, particularly in the global north where treatment is punitive. COVID-19 has become a pretext for turning boats away in the Mediterranean and segregating foreigners in mass camps. Along with increased analysis of climate change, we must also examine hyperbolic language about climate refugees that denies links to our own patterns of consumption and foreign policy.

More researchers are examining the connection between global economics and trafficking, as well as LGBTQIA+ issues in both countries of origin and host countries. Intersectional analyses of these dynamics are becoming more prevalent. Researchers are moving away from the dominant images of migrants and refugees as masculine, single people who are sending remittance back to their families.

Your own writing and research has focused on immigration, displacement and poverty. What are you working on now?
In 2018, I published my fifth book, which is based on the links between the carceral or criminal justice system and migrant policing and detention. The merging of these two systems is called “crimmigration” and indicates a negative trend. First, it involves a loss of rights for jailed citizens, but also a criminalization of foreigners who are often stopped, detained or deported for crimes of status.

At the end of the book, I explore faith-based sanctuary as a resolution to some of these issues. People who request faith-based sanctuary are often forced migrants, and so this subject provides entrée into a range of subjects and offers perspective on individuals with very different stories. Many are calling for policy change at home, to end splitting up families and detention of non-criminal foreigners. I am interested in exposing U.S. foreign and economic policies that foster migration pathways and yet deny responsibility for them, as well as sharing the stories of advocates who are making cities safer for us all.

You are active in grassroots activism for migrants in Chicago. What are some of the most promising solutions or responses you see happening here and elsewhere?

There is no better place in the U.S. than Chicago to study issues of forced migration, with its vibrant civil society and leadership in progressive migration and refugee policy. The 1980s faith-based sanctuary movement began in Chicago, bringing awareness to the fact that Central American migrants were in fact refugees. The leadership in this movement brought about policy change, created key institutions and services, and continue to advocate for migrant rights, broadly conceived.

Illinois, Cook County and Chicago have led the country with progressive legislation protecting migrants from unconstitutional treatment by migration agents. Our community has also been a leader in refugee resettlement and asylum adjudication. At the same time, the rich diversity of groups supporting various communities and their alliances with one another make this city truly a place to find the global in the local. DePaul’s Vincentian mission, combined with its history of community service, sanctuary advocacy, and social justice orientation, make this university uniquely positioned to provide a rich environment for the Refugee and Forced Migration Studies program.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Climate Science Government/Law Poverty Coronavirus Immigration
KEYWORDS
Kathleen Arnold Refugees forced migration Political Science Chicago DePaul University
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6027
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:20 PM EDT
专家提醒：妙佑医疗国际专家在奥运会期间发表医疗评论
 Mayo Clinic

明尼苏达州罗切斯特 — 妙佑医疗国际专家可在整个奥运会期间就从COVID-19疫情对训练和比赛的影响到运动员可能面临伤病的各种问题发表评论。

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Vaccine acceptance higher in developing nations than U.S.
 Cornell University

Willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine was considerably higher in developing countries than in the United States and Russia, according to new research.
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
تنبيه من الخبراء: خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق على دورة الألعاب الأولمبية
 Mayo Clinic

مدينة روتشستر، ولاية مينيسوتا — خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق طوال دورة الألعاب الأولمبية حول كل شيء بدءًا من تأثيرات جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) على التدريب والمنافسة إلى الإصابات التي قد يتعامل معها الرياضيون.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Alerta dos especialistas: os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos
 Mayo Clinic

Os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos, desde os impactos da pandemia de COVID-19 nos treinamentos e na competição em si, até as lesões que podem ser sofridas pelos atletas.

Comment
Newswise: DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:40 PM EDT
DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
 DePaul University

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
 George Washington University

A new GW study of COVID-19 shutdowns in the United States reveals pronounced disparities in air pollution — with disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still experiencing more exposure to a harmful air pollutant compared to wealthier, white communities.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Strong Immune Response Underlies Acute Kidney Injury Related to COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 resembles sepsis-caused kidney injury, and the immune response triggered by the infection plays a pivotal role. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, also suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction — a loss of function in cellular energy production — is commonly found in kidney injury related to COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
10 Reasons to Put the COVID-19 Vaccine on Your Back-to-School List
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Starting the COVID-19 vaccination process in July and August can prepare teens and young adults for a safe school year and protect children who can’t be vaccinated.

Comment
Newswise: UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
 University at Albany, State University of New York

Comment
Newswise: Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It
 Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

A new study co-authored by a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School identified behavioral patterns associated with reluctance among some adults for taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The study, conducted among adults in China, suggests that information about the vaccination behaviors of people whom one personally knows can be more influential in changing the individual’s vaccine hesitancy than information about vaccine use among the general public.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6027

close
1.81288